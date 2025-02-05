Nikon Launches New COOLPIX P1100 Superzoom Camera — Details, Preorder, and Price

Nikon has announced the COOLPIX P1100 superzoom camera, marking the first refresh of its all-in-one superzoom lineup since the P1000 debuted in 2018.

The P1100 updates the legendary superzoom camera with a USB-C charging port. It also features upgraded Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities, bringing it up to modern connectivity standards.

The P1100 now supports UHD 4K video recording at 30 or 25 frames per second. It also includes a microphone jack and clean HDMI output.

Nikon COOLPIX P1100 Features Retained From the COOLPIX P1000

Like its predecessor, the new COOLPIX P1100 features a 125x optical zoom lens, equivalent to 24mm-3000mm in full-frame terms. The camera is equipped with a 16-megapixel sensor and Nikon’s Dual Detect Optical VR, providing up to four stops of image stabilization.

Unlike many superzoom cameras, the COOLPIX P1100 offers a maximum aperture of f/2.8 at the wide end. Optically, Nikon has incorporated extra-low dispersion and super extra-low dispersion lens elements, which it claims help maintain image quality throughout the zoom range.

Price and Availability of the Nikon COOLPIX P1100

The Nikon COOLPIX P1100 will be available in late February 2025 for $1,096.95.

The COOLPIX P1100 is available to preorder now.