Winners of the 2024 Travel Photographer of the Year Announced - Beautiful Images From Around the World

Photo by: Piper Mackay, USA

The results are in for the 2024 Travel Photographer of the Year (TPOTY) competition, and this year's winners have delivered an incredible array of images ranging from "intimate portraits to atmospheric landscapes and shots which capture our changing planet and its inhabitants."

Travel Photographer of the Year 2024

American photographer Piper Mackay took home the top honor with her striking infrared (IR) images of the African savanna. Her portfolio features powerful portraits of indigenous communities alongside mesmerizing scenes of giraffes moving across the plains. Selected from over 20,000 entries spanning 150 countries, Mackay’s work stood out for its creativity and technical prowess. Notably, this marks the second consecutive year that a female photographer has claimed the grand prize.

“I was left speechless,” Mackay said, recalling the moment she received the call from TPOTY founder Chris Coe. “After spending more than two decades photographing across Africa and refining my infrared photography for the past ten years, this recognition is incredibly meaningful—it validates both my wildlife and tribal imagery.”

Judge Chris Coe commented on Mackay’s work, noting, “In a world where many images are over-saturated, heavily processed, or even AI-generated, a ‘less is more’ approach can be far more impactful. It’s refreshing to see images that rely on strong camera craft and in-camera creativity, with minimal post-processing.”



Young Travel Photographer of the Year 2024



Photo by: Raymond Zhang, China

This year’s Young Travel Photographer of the Year is 14-year-old Raymond Zhang from China. His winning portfolio features powerful images of train drivers working in a coal mine, showcasing both the grit and camaraderie of their daily lives.

“Raymond has put together an impressive series that brings to life the hard work and teamwork behind running a steam train,” judge Angie Nicholson said. “Each photo tells a story, from the sweat and focus of the engineers to the inviting glow of the locomotive’s interior. There’s a deep sense of connection in his work.”

In the under-14 category, Australian photographer Leonardo Murray won for his stunning landscape shots of the Namib Desert. Meanwhile, Poland’s Maksymilian Poczkowski took first place in the 15–18 age group with a vibrant collection of bird images.



Other TPOTY Winners



Photo by: Maricruz Sainz de Aja, Mexico



Maricruz Sainz de Aja from Mexico won in the Faces, People, Cultures category for her subtle yet powerful portrayal of the Wauga tribe in Papua New Guinea. Indian photographer Partha Pratim Roy earned recognition for the Best Single Image in a Portfolio – Faces, People, Cultures category with his photo of an Indonesian horseman struggling to control his steed.

Israeli photographer and environmentalist Roie Galitz won the Planet Earth – Landscape, Climate & Water category with his images of melting glaciers in Norway, highlighting the effects of climate change. Alain Schroeder from Belgium took home the Best Single Image in the Planet Earth category for his compelling photograph of rising sea levels in Indonesia.



Photo by: Roie Galitz, Israel

The winning images are available for viewing on the official Travel Photographer of the Year website. TPOTY will also be hosting exhibitions in the UK, UAE, and China this year. Portfolio category winners will receive cash bursaries, Genesis Imaging exhibition prints, Radiant Photo imaging software, and membership in the Royal Photographic Society.