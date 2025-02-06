OM SYSTEM Expands Prime Lens Lineup With M.ZUIKO DIGITAL 17mm F1.8 II and 25mm F1.8 II - Information and Preorder

OM SYSTEM has announced the release of two new premium prime lenses, the M.ZUIKO DIGITAL 17mm F1.8 II and M.ZUIKO DIGITAL 25mm F1.8 II, bringing enhanced durability and optical performance to the Micro Four Thirds lineup. These compact, lightweight lenses feature a splash-proof and dust-proof construction, making them excellent choices for photographers who shoot in diverse environments.

Key Features of the M.ZUIKO DIGITAL Prime Lens II Series:

M.ZUIKO DIGITAL 17mm F1.8 II

34mm full-frame equivalent wide-angle lens.

Bright f/1.8 aperture for beautiful bokeh and excellent low-light performance.

IPX1-rated weather sealing for reliable performance in harsh conditions.

Lightweight design at approximately 112g.

Available in late February 2025.

MSRP: $549.99 (US) / $769.99 (CAD).

M.ZUIKO DIGITAL 25mm F1.8 II

Standard 50mm full-frame equivalent lens with a natural perspective.

Bright f/1.8 aperture for sharp images and subject isolation.

IPX1-rated weather sealing for durability.

Weighs approximately 156g.

Available in late February 2025.

MSRP: $499.99 (US) / $699.99 (CAD).

Optical and Build Enhancements

OM SYSTEMS has said that both lenses feature advanced optical coatings and precision-engineered elements to reduce ghosting, flaring, and chromatic aberrations. The ZERO (Zuiko Extra-low Reflection Optical) coating enhances clarity even in challenging OM SYSTEMS also sayd th elenses have combination of portability, durability, and optical precisio. The 17mm F1.8 II and 25mm F1.8 II are ideal for photographers seeking high-quality prime lenses that can withstand the elements. Whether capturing wide-angle cityscapes or portrait photography with a natural perspective, these lenses provide excellent image quality in a compact form factor.

M.ZUIKO DIGITAL 17mm F1.8 II and M.ZUIKO DIGITAL 25mm F1.8 II Pricing and Availability

According to OM SYSTEM, the M.ZUIKO DIGITAL 17mm F1.8 II and M.ZUIKO DIGITAL 25mm F1.8 II are available for preorder now through authorized retailers.

The company states that both lenses will officially begin shipping in late February 2025. The 17mm F1.8 II has a suggested retail price of $549.99 (US) / $769.99 (CAD), while the 25mm F1.8 II is $499.99 (US) / $699.99 (CAD).