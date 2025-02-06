Sony Cameras Now Support Direct File Transfers to Google Drive and Lightroom

Sony’s Creators’ App just got a significant update, making it easier than ever for photographers and videographers to manage their files. With the latest version of the Creators’ App (2.6.0), users can now transfer photos and videos directly from select Sony cameras to Google Drive and Adobe Lightroom, streamlining their post-production workflow.

Sony camera have been able to transfer images directly to a smartphone for years, and the company has consistently updated their iOS and Android apps to add new features. Sony replaced their original Imaging Edge app with Creators Cloud, bringing greater stabuility and more features to the transfer and control tool.

It's been possible to upload images into Sony's own cloud server, but very few people use Sony's image storage tools. By enabling Google Drive and Adobe Lightroom support, Sony moves closer to apps like Blackmagic Camera, which can transfer directly into editing apps.

“This release of version 2.6.0 of the Creators’ App marks another step forward in Sony’s ongoing commitment to supporting the creative process with practical, user-driven enhancements,” Sony states. “It gives creators powerful, intuitive tools to move from shooting to sharing with minimal steps, with fewer technical barriers.”

Direct Cloud Transfers Straight From the Camera

The standout feature in this update is the ability to automatically upload photos and videos to Google Drive and Adobe Lightroom. This new functionality eliminates the need for manual file transfers, allowing editors to access their media instantly across multiple platforms. The feature is designed to cut down on time-consuming workflow steps, making content delivery more seamless than ever.

Currently, direct cloud transfers are supported on Sony’s latest mirrorless cameras, including the FX3, FX30, α1 II, α1, α9 III, α7R V, α7S III, α7 IV, ZV-E1, ZV-E10 II, ZV-1 II, and ZV-1F. Users must ensure their camera firmware is up to date to take full advantage of the new feature.

Other Key Features in Sony Creator's Cloud Version 2.6.0

Another notable addition is the “differential transfer” capability, which allows cameras to send only new or unsent files to a smartphone while shooting. This feature enhances efficiency by minimizing redundant file transfers and ensuring the latest content is always accessible.

Sony has also introduced multiple cloud storage options tailored to different user needs. All Creators’ Cloud users will receive 5GB of free storage, while Sony camera owners will be granted 25GB at no cost. For those needing more space, paid plans offering 100GB or 500GB of storage are available for larger productions.

The update also brings improvements to the Remote Control via Smartphone feature. Users can now adjust camera settings directly from their mobile devices, with Sony promising future enhancements based on community feedback.

Where to Download the Sony Creators’ App

The latest version of the Sony Creators’ App is available for download from the Sony Creators’ Cloud website.