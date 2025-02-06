The New OM System OM-3 Camera Evokes Film Cameras yet Boasts Modern Mirrorless Power – Information and Preorder Details

OM SYSTEM (formerly Olympus) has launched the OM SYSTEM OM-3. This new interchangeable lens camera has the look and feel of a vintage 35mm film camera, but it performs on par with the company's flagships.At the heart of the OM-3 is a TruePic X processor and a 20.37-megapixel stacked BSI Live MOS sensor.

OM SYSTEMS OM-3 Image Stabilization

OM cameras are known for their image stabilization. The OM-3 features 5-axis image stabilization that provides up to 6.5 stops of compensation in the center of the frame and 5.5 at the edge. Coupled with the company's IS image-stabilized lenses, it jumps to 7.5 stops in the center of the frame and 6.5 at the corners.

OM-3 Construction

The OM-3 is built around a magnesium alloy body that is dust and moisture resistant. OM SYSTEMS says the camera will operate down to -10ºC.

OM SYSTEMS OM-3 Profiles and Looks

The color profile controls allow users to adjust the saturation of 12 colors across 11 levels of saturation. The camera also has film-like presets, including "Chrome Film Rich Color" and "Chrome Film Soft Tone."

While OM SYSTEMS would not say whether those settings were designed to mimic specific film formulations like Fujichrome or Kodachrome, those settings likely bring images close to the look of those legendary slide films.

The OM-3 has many monochrome profiles, including film grain and infrared (IR).

OM SYSTEMS OM-3 In-Camera Features

The OM-3 features numerous in-body tools, including High-Res Shot (the company's name for a pixel-shifted image capture system). The camera can also capture HDR, perform focus stacking, and multi-exposure. Both of these are now assigned to a CP button and the control dial, eliminating trips to the menu.

OM Systems said their new efficient heat transfer allows for up to 30 minutes of shooting at 104ºF and indefinite shooting at up to 80ºF.

OM SYSTEMS OM-3 Additional Specifications

1053-point Cross-Type On-chip Phase Detection Quad Pixel AF

AI Detection AF for subjects including people, motorsports, birds, and pets.

Starry Sky AF mode optimized for astrophotography.

High-speed sequential shooting at up to 120 fps with AF tracking at 50 fps.

Pro Capture Mode to capture up to 70 frames before fully pressing the shutter.

Custom Mode Labels for personalization of settings.

Custom setting options for activating video modes.

OM SYSTEMS OM-3 Price and Preorder

The OM SYSTEM OM-3 Mirrorless Camera will be available starting in late February 2025, with a suggested retail price of $1,999.99 (US)/$2,799.99 (CAD).

A bundled kit, which includes the OM-3 camera body and the M.ZUIKO DIGITAL ED 12-45mm F4 PRO lens, will also be offered at a suggested retail price of $2,299.99 (US)/$3,199.99 (CAD).

The OM-3 can be preordered here.

The OM-3 with the kit lens can be preordered here.