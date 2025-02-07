Leica Introduces the Leica-Branded Lux Grip for Apple iPhone and Updates Its iPhone App

Leica has unveiled a new iPhone accessory designed to bring a more tactile, camera-like experience to mobile photography. The Leica Lux Grip is a DSLR-style grip that features a dedicated shutter button, control dial, and customizable function buttons, making the iPhone feel more like a traditional Leica camera.

The Leica Lux Grip is designed for avid iPhone photographers like me who love everything Leica. I enjoy shooting with my iPhone and having a camera grip gives you rangefinder-like ergonomics without actually carrying a rangefinder. A good phone grip makes shooting with it it a game-changer.

Like most Leica products, the Lux Grip comes with a premium price tag, retailing at $329. While it’s certainly a steep cost for an iPhone accessory, it’s a far cry from the recently released 70th-anniversary edition Leica M3, which comes in at an eye-watering $23,000.

What is the Leica Lux Grip?



Designed to work seamlessly with the Leica Lux App, the Lux Grip enhances the iPhone’s ergonomics, giving it a more classic Leica shooting experience. The grip features a two-stage shutter release button, with a half-press engaging autofocus for a more tactile feel compared to tapping a touchscreen.

Additionally, it includes two customizable function buttons and a front command dial, allowing users to adjust settings such as aperture, shutter speed, zoom, and exposure compensation. The grip also features a built-in tripod thread mount for added versatility.

The Lux Grip attaches magnetically to the iPhone using MagSafe (iPhone 12 and newer) and connects to the Leica Lux app via Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE). Crafted from aluminum, the grip weighs 130 grams (4.6 ounces), adding noticeable bulk to the device but maintaining a balanced feel. It is designed for both left- and right-handed use, thanks to its rotating design. The built-in 300mAh battery supports up to 1,000 shots per charge and can be fully recharged in just two hours via USB-C.

Leica Lux App Gets a Major Update



The Leica Lux app has been updated with new features in version 1.4. The update introduces the Leica I Model A film simulation, inspired by the iconic 1925 Leica camera, featuring a fixed 50mm f/3.5 lens. Leica describes the new look as offering "rich grain and subtle contrast," delivering a nostalgic vibe to the modern iPhone.

The update also adds four new customizable Leica frames, which display metadata such as settings and location within the image.

The Leica Lux App is free to download from the Apple App Store, but premium features require a subscription priced at $6.99 per month or $69.99 annually. Buyers of the Leica Lux Grip will receive one year of premium access included with their purchase.

Price and Where to Buy the Leica Lux Grip

Priced at $329 (that is not a typo), the Leica Lux Grip is available for purchase through the Leica online store, select Leica retail locations, and specialty retailers like B&H Photo Video. You can also purchase the optional leather case for $60.