Retailers Slash $300 Off Popular Nikon Z6 III Full Frame Camera

The Nikon Z6 III is a full-frame mirrorless hybrid camera and is usually available for around $2,500. So the deal we’ve spotted is worth focusing on, especially if you’ve been looking for a premium mirrorless body.

This rebate sees the Z6 III cut by $300, down to $2,197. The 12% discount is for the body only, although you can also pick up the camera with the Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/4 if you need a lens as well.

How to Check Prices or Buy the Nikon Z6 III

The Nikon Z6 III rebate is available from major retailers. Check the prices or buy the reduced-price Nikon Z6 III now.

Why We Love the Nikon Z6 III

Nikon's Z6 III is the latest iteration of the mid-range Nikon mirrorless camera line. It's packed full of video features, making it one of the best hybrid video camera on the market. The improved subject AF runs circles around the Z6 II, and in our tests nails focus nearly every time.

Key Nikon Z6 III Specs

Compatible Mountings - Nikon Z

Sensor - The Z6 III uses a 24.5-megapixel full-frame CMOS sensor

Image processing - Expeed 7 image processing allows for 120 fps continuous shooting, supported by 1/16,000 seconds shutter speed.

AF - Approximately 20% faster than the Z6 II, this camera’s AF utilizes Nikon’s Deep Learning technology, with multi-subject recognition and human face detection even when around just 3% of the frame.

Viewfinder - Best in class, 4000 nits max brightness, 120 fps maximum refresh rate.

Video - 6K/60p Internal N-RAW video recording + oversampled 4K UHD, 4K/120p, Full HD/240p slow motion.

Weather resistence - No IP rating, but does feature dust and weather resistance.

Why this Nikon Z6 III deal is worth considering

The Nikon Z6 III is a great upgrade to the Z6 II, and a perfect entry point for shooters looking to move to Nikon's mirrorless lineup. It's a flexible hybrid camera capable of providing both great images and video. Although only the camera itself is included in this deal, you can get the rebate when paired with the kit lens as well.