Sony Alpha FX3 Full Frame Camera Deal Sees Price Fall by Over $200

First released in 2021, the Sony Alpha FX3 (ILME-FX3) has plenty of fans thanks to its lightweight, compact build, unflinching design, and low-noise results. It’s not particularly affordable though, at close to $4,000.

Thankfully, a stunning new deal at Amazon has addressed the price and swung the cost back to $200 off the list price. Yes, the body alone is now $3,700. The Sony Alpha FX3 ILME-FX3 saw this price a few times in 2024, but it’s the first time it’s been this low in 2025.

Why This Sony Alpha FX3 (ILME-FX3) Is A Video Superstar

The Sony FX3 is one of the most successful cinema cameras in Sony's lineup. Based around the Sony Alpha 7S III, the FX3 form factor is customized to a cinema workflow. The FX3 shares color profiles with Sony's cinema and hybrid cameras, enabling color matching between A and B cameras.

Professional videographers love the Sony Alpha FX3 ILME-FX3 for its impressive results. And the fact it’s ergonomic, light, and easily usable on the move is just further persuasion to consider this specific camera body at the deal price.

Key Sony Alpha FX3 Specs

12.1MP Full-Frame CMOS Exmor R Sensor

UHD 4K up to 120 | 1080p up to 240

Compact Form for Cage-Free Operation

10-Bit 4:2:2 XAVC S-I,16-Bit Raw Output

S-Cinetone/S-Log3/HLG, 15+ Stops DR

Detachable 2 x XLR/TRS Adapter Handle

Phase Detection AF/Face Tracking/Eye AF

80 to 409,600 Expanded ISO Range

Dual CFexpress Type A/SDXC Card Slots

Why We Love This Sony Alpha FX3 ILME-FX3 Deal

Cameras like the Sony Alpha FX3 ILME-FX3 are pricey by nature - given what they offer - and getting a discount of even $200 is a bonus when looking at your next purchase at this level.

How To Get The Alpha FX3 Instant Rebate Deal

The Instant Rebate is available at major camera retaillers. Some retaillers, such as Amazon show the rebated price without listing the rebate in the product description.