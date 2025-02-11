ProGrade Digital Introduces a New 960GB CFExpress Type A Card for Sony Mirrorless Cameras

ProGrade Digital has introduced a new high-capacity CFExpress 2.0 Type A memory card, expanding its Gold series lineup with a 960GB option. The new card joins the existing 120GB, 240GB, and 480GB models, offering Sony mirrorless camera users even more storage for high-resolution photography and video production.

Like its predecessors in the Gold line, the 960GB CFExpress card features an NVMe host interface with PCIe GEN3 x1 interconnect and is fully compliant with CFExpress 2.0 specifications. It delivers impressive performance with read speeds of up to 900MB/s, burst write speeds reaching 800MB/s, and sustained write speeds of 600MB/s. Whether shooting RAW stills or recording 4K60p video, this card is built to handle demanding workflows.

“Our new CFexpress 2.0 Type A Gold 960GB card offers Sony shooters a higher capacity storage solution at a competitive price point,” says Josh Brewer, Product Manager at ProGrade Digital. “As capacities are trending upward, we felt the time was right to add a Terabyte-class option to our Gold line, enabling Sony users to shoot at higher frame rates or capture settings.”

To prevent overheating, the card utilizes a thermal throttling system that automatically regulates performance to manage heat generation. It’s also built for durability, rated to withstand extreme temperatures ranging from -10°C to 70°C. Additionally, the card is X-ray and shockproof, ensuring reliability in harsh conditions. ProGrade Digital backs the 960GB CFExpress 2.0 Type A card with a three-year warranty.

The card also supports Refresh Pro, a feature that allows users to monitor card health, restore lost performance, and update firmware. However, accessing this functionality requires the ProGrade Digital Refresh Pro app and a compatible ProGrade card reader.

Where To Buy the ProGrade Digital 960GB CFExpress 2.0 Type A Gold Card



The 960GB CFExpress 2.0 Type A Gold memory card is available now at B&H for $439.99, with a two-pack bundle priced at $540.

For users seeking even faster speeds, ProGrade Digital also offers the Iridium series CFExpress 4.0 Type A cards, which cater to high-performance workflows required by flagship cameras like the Sony a1 II (capable of 8K30p and 4K120p recording) and the Sony a9 III, which boasts 120fps continuous burst shooting. However, for most use cases, the CFExpress 2.0 Type A card remains a reliable and cost-effective solution.