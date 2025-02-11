SIGMA Sponsored the Incredible PBS Series: View Finders

SIGMA America has announced sponsorship of the upcoming PBS television series View Finders, set to premiere nationwide in Spring 2025. Distributed by American Public Television, the series follows co-hosts Chris Greer and Paul Daniel as they embark on photographic expeditions across the United States, capturing some of the nation’s most breathtaking landscapes.

As part of an exclusive preview for photography enthusiasts, two episodes of View Finders premiered at the Imaging USA trade show in Dallas, Texas. The event, which attracts more than 10,000 professional photographers annually, marked the world debut of the series, offering attendees an early glimpse of its stunning visuals.

SIGMA takes center stage as the exclusive lens sponsor for the season. All still photography and video content featured in the series—produced by Greer, Daniel, and camera operator Nathan Burnett—were captured using SIGMA’s Art, Sports, and Contemporary lenses. These optics played a pivotal role in bringing to life the scenic beauty of locations ranging from the tranquil shores of Acadia National Park in Maine to the dramatic landscapes of the American Southwest.

The series will air on PBS stations nationwide, bringing landscape imagery into homes nationwide. Additionally, photography enthusiasts can look forward to upcoming reviews of SIGMA lenses by Imaging Resource staff, providing further insight into the technology behind the series’ visuals.

Check local PBS listings, and watch the official View Finders trailer below.