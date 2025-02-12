Nikon-Owned RED Digital Cinema Unveils V-RAPTOR [X] and KOMODO-X With Native Z Mount—A First for Cine Shooters

Today, Nikon and its subsidiary, RED Digital Cinema, introduced two new RED cinema cameras—the first camera bodies developed following Nikon’s acquisition of RED.com LLC on April 12, 2024. The V-RAPTOR [X] Z Mount and the KOMODO-X Z Mount cinema cameras are both compatible with Nikon Z-mount lenses.

According to Nikon, the V-RAPTOR [X] Z Mount features an 8K VV global shutter large-format sensor, while the KOMODO-X Z Mount is equipped with a 6K Super 35 global shutter sensor. The company says both cameras support the Nikon Z mount, leveraging its large diameter and short flange distance while maintaining cinematic picture quality through RED's color science. Nikon also highlights that users can take advantage of RED's exclusive image compression and other advanced technologies.

Nikon and RED state that the V-RAPTOR [X] Z Mount can achieve a dynamic range of up to 20+ stops in Extended Highlights mode, allowing for enhanced color accuracy and detail retention in highlights. The KOMODO-X Z Mount supports 6K recording at up to 80 fps and 4K at up to 120 fps, while benefiting from RED’s custom color science, which the company says is built on two decades of expertise in cinema imaging.

Nikon also confirms that users can mount NIKKOR F lenses, from the AI Nikkor series onward, using the Mount Adapter FTZ II. Additionally, both cameras support power zoom control for the new NIKKOR Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ and provide enhanced autofocus performance on both models.

Alongside the camera releases, Nikon and RED have introduced Z to PL adapter back mounts, including the RED Z to PL Adapter Pack and the RED Z to PL with Electronic ND Adapter Pack, which allow filmmakers to use PL-mount lenses with the V-RAPTOR [X] Z Mount and KOMODO-X Z Mount cameras.

With the release of these cameras, Nikon’s acquisition of RED has positioned the company as a major player in the high-end digital cinema camera industry. By integrating RED’s established expertise with Nikon’s imaging technology, the company is poised to compete with Canon and Sony, both long-standing leaders in the professional cinema camera market.

Pricing and Preorder Information

The RED Digital Cinema V-Raptor [X] 8K can be preordered now for $29,995. The RED Digital Cinema KOMODO-X Z Mount 6K can be preordered now for $6,995.