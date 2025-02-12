Tokina Zoom Lens for Fujifilm X-Mount Images Leak Reveals Features

A new Tokina zoom lens for Fujifilm X-mount appears to be on the horizon, as leaked images of the unreleased lens have surfaced online. According to reports, the upcoming lens is expected to be a “new fast zoom,” potentially adding the first Tokina zoom for the X-mount.

The first images of the lens were shared by Fuji Rumors, showing it mounted on what appears to be a Fujifilm X-S20. Based on the design, barrel shape, and markings, sources suggest that the lens could be the Tokina 11-18mm F/2.8 ATX-m, a model that already exists for Sony APS-C mirrorless cameras.

A Closer Look at the Tokina 11-18mm F/2.8 ATX-m

Tokina originally launched the 11-18mm F/2.8 ATX-m E for Sony E-mount in September 2022. At the time, it was positioned as a faster and more affordable alternative to Sony’s native 10-20mm F/4 PZ G. The lens received positive reviews for its sharpness, contrast, and bright F/2.8 aperture, making it an attractive choice for landscape, architecture, events, and travel photography. The Sony version currently sells for $399, a notable drop from its original launch price of $599.

The 17-27mm full-frame equivalent focal range makes the lens a versatile option for wide-angle shooting. The F/2.8 aperture would also make it a strong performer in low-light conditions, ideal for concerts, indoor events, and astrophotography.

What This Means for Fujifilm Users

The arrival of the Tokina 11-18mm F/2.8 ATX-m for X-mount would be welcome news for Fujifilm photographers. If Tokina keeps the launch price in the $600 range, it could become a compelling alternative to existing wide-angle zooms in the Fujifilm ecosystem.

How It Stacks Up Against X-Mount Alternatives

The Fujifilm X-mount system has a limited selection of fast ultra-wide zoom lenses, with only a few first- and third-party options available:

Fujinon XF 8-16mm F/2.8 R LM WR – The widest and most premium choice at $1,499. While it delivers exceptional sharpness and autofocus performance, it does not support front filters, which may be a drawback for landscape photographers.

Sigma 10-18mm F/2.8 DC DN Contemporary – A compact, lightweight wide-angle zoom priced at $609, offering excellent performance on 24-megapixel X-mount sensors.

Tamron 11-20mm F/2.8 Di III-A RXD – A strong competitor with a launch price of $659, delivering excellent sharpness and contrast.

If Tokina manages to undercut the competition while maintaining strong optical performance, the 11-18mm F/2.8 ATX-m could become a go-to option for Fujifilm users seeking a fast, affordable ultra-wide zoom.

While Tokina has yet to officially announce the lens, the leaked images suggest a release could be imminent. Fujifilm photographers eager for a new wide-angle zoom may want to keep an eye out for further updates.