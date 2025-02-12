Nikon Announces Zoom Lens with Power Zoom: Nikon Nikkor Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ Zoom Lens

For many photographers, a lens that has zoom range that goes from wide angle to tele, but is still portable and includes important image-quality features can be invaluable. That's why many photographers and videographers will want to take a close look at Nikon new Nikkor Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ zoom lens. What’s particularly attractive is that, for starters, it has a constant, f/4 aperture throughout the entire zoom range. That means you whether you’re shooting at 28mm or 135mm, or anywhere in between, you have the ability to set the aperture wide open to f/4. That can be great for shooting in low-light settings or when you need a relatively shallow depth of field. Undoubtedly, it appears to be a lens that will be great for travel or for shooting and capturing video in many other genres, from corporate content and documentaries to weddings and events.

What’s more, videographers will enjoy using this lens. Since this zoom lens is a PZ Nikkor lens, it allows photographers and videographers to change focal lengths (zooming in and out) without needing to turn the barrel of the zoom lens. The power zoom as a linear drive provides smooth and natural zooming when recording videos.

According to Nikon, the new lens provides “precise control, letting the user smoothly zoom throughout the focal range, but also offers a choice of 11 different zoom speeds to match a specific creative style and vision.” The company also says this zoom lens "enables users to capture beautiful full-frame, high-resolution 8K video. The lens uses Nikon’s best anti-reflection coating, a Meso Amorphous Coat, to significantly reduce ghosting and flares, while the optical formula is optimized for video with a design that minimizes focus breathing. Additionally, the inclusion of a stepping motor (STM) ensures fast and accurate autofocusing."

Nikon Nikkor Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ Zoom Lens Additional Specs

Optical Construction: 18 lens elements in 13 lens groups

Nikon Nikkor Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ Zoom Lens Pricing & Preorder

The new Nikon Nikkor Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ zoom lens will be available in April, 2025 for $2,599.95. You can preorder the lens now.