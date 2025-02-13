Flashes: A Promising Instagram Alternative Opens for Beta Testing

A new photo-sharing app called Flashes is making waves as an alternative to Instagram, with thousands of users signing up for its beta testing phase. Developed by Berlin-based independent developer Sebastian Vogelsang, Flashes is built on the same decentralized technology that powers the social media platform Bluesky, creating a photo-centric experience that sets it apart from existing apps.

While the beta is currently showing as full, a public version is expected in March. Interested users can sign up for information on when a new beta signup round starts, and can receive updates on the app.

Flashes allows users to post up to four photos per post and share one-minute videos, similar to TikTok or Instagram Reels. However, Vogelsang emphasizes that Flashes isn’t designed to replicate Instagram and offers a more streamlined feature set.

What is the Flashes Photo-sharing App

Bluesky is built on an open protocol, meaning anyone can create apps for the social media platform. Before Flashes, Vogelsang developed a Bluesky client called Skeets which focused on the needs of iPad users and included several accessibility features that catered to blind and low-vision users.

Late last year, Vogelsang saw the potential in developing an app based on Skeets that would cater to users interested in visual content like photos and videos. He got to work on reconfiguring Skeets by adding a user interface and functionality similar to Instagram. Being based on an existing application, Flashes did not take very long to build. Vogelsang shares that he worked on the app during his free time “while juggling work and family life.”

“I thought about the idea of having one base social graph and then having just different apps pick from that graph whatever they want to display,” Vogelsang told TechCrunch. “I found it very intriguing, because before we had these separated networks.”



Flashes is essentially a Bluesky client that has all the text-only posts filtered out, leaving just the photo and video content. Anything you post on Bluesky that contains visual content will be viewable on Flashes. The app will also support direct messaging and comments from Bluesky.

Vogelsang believes that Flashes can help increase Bluesky’s popularity, which recently eclipsed 30 million users and 1 billion posts. “This may give them an entry point into the network, into the whole protocol,” he stated.

For photographers and content creators like me who regularly share images on Bluesky, Flashes presents a refreshing alternative to Instagram and its algorithm, which often prioritizes larger creators and paid advertisements. Additionally, Meta’s recent decision to remove its fact-checking system across Instagram, Facebook, and Threads has further motivated users to explore alternatives like Bluesky and Flashes. Google searches for deleting Meta-owned social media platforms have skyrocketed amidst the controversial decisions made by the company.

Flashes Beta Test and Future Plans

Flashes is currently in Build 4 and undergoing beta testing. Server slots are limited but gradually open as new builds roll out. Updates are regularly shared via the official Flashes Bluesky account. Vogelsang plans to release the full version of the app in a matter of weeks after the completion of the beta.

The app is exclusive to iOS for now, with plans to expand to Android in the future. “The decision to launch on iOS first wasn’t about some hidden agenda or excluding Android users—it simply came down to using the tools I know best to bring this to life,” Vogelsang said.

The developer is currently working on integrating the subscription-based features found on Skeets into Flashes so users do not have to pay twice for premium features like bookmarks, drafts, muting, and rich push notifications. Vogelsang is also working on a video-only app for Bluesky called Blue Screen.