Popular Canon EOS 90D DSLR camera sees price plummet by $200 in latest Amazon deal

Although Canon has focused more towards mirrorless technologies in recent years, the EOS 90D is a reminder that the company’s DSLRs offer plenty of versatility and value - even more so thanks to the latest offer at Amazon.

A new Amazon deal on the EOS 90D, from Focus Camera LLC, captures this point with the camera now at its lowest price, $1,399. That’s $200 cheaper than its list price thanks to a 13% drop - making it one of the best camera deals we've spotted today. While the camera still sits within the "above $1,000" price range, we think this new price tag is well worth a look - especially if you're want a robust, versatile camera this spring.