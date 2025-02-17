New Leica Summilux-M 50mm f/1.4 Silver Lens: Rumored Announcement on February 20 & Leaked Details

The highly anticipated Leica Summilux-M 50mm f/1.4 Silver lens update is rumored to be announced this Thursday, February 20, 2025. Here are the leaked details according to Leica Rumors

Leica Summilux-M 50mm f/1.4 Rumored

Product No. 11714

Non-ASPH

Filter size: 46mm

Modern take on a classic design (new lens in the Leica Classic Line)

Based on the optical calculation of Leica Summilux-M 50 Version II

Unique bokeh and soft rendering at open aperture, highest sharpness when stopped down

Made of brass with chrome-plated surface finish

Weight: 417g

Minimum focusing distance: 0.7m

Limited production

Price: $4,000

Made in Germany

Read the Imaging Resource Review

Also, see our review of the existing lens from 2012 based on a lens introduced in 2004.

Leica Summilux-M 50mm f/1.4 Available Now