|Back To News
New Leica Summilux-M 50mm f/1.4 Silver Lens: Rumored Announcement on February 20 & Leaked Details
posted Monday, February 17, 2025 at 11:01 PM EST
The highly anticipated Leica Summilux-M 50mm f/1.4 Silver lens update is rumored to be announced this Thursday, February 20, 2025. Here are the leaked details according to Leica Rumors
Leica Summilux-M 50mm f/1.4 Rumored
- Product No. 11714
- Non-ASPH
- Filter size: 46mm
- Modern take on a classic design (new lens in the Leica Classic Line)
- Based on the optical calculation of Leica Summilux-M 50 Version II
- Unique bokeh and soft rendering at open aperture, highest sharpness when stopped down
- Made of brass with chrome-plated surface finish
- Weight: 417g
- Minimum focusing distance: 0.7m
- Limited production
- Price: $4,000
- Made in Germany
Read the Imaging Resource Review
Also, see our review of the existing lens from 2012 based on a lens introduced in 2004.
Leica Summilux-M 50mm f/1.4 Available Now