New Leica Summilux-M 50mm f/1.4 Silver Lens: Rumored Announcement on February 20 & Leaked Details

by DL Byron

posted Monday, February 17, 2025 at 11:01 PM EST

The highly anticipated Leica Summilux-M 50mm f/1.4 Silver lens update is rumored to be announced this Thursday, February 20, 2025. Here are the leaked details according to Leica Rumors

Leica Summilux-M 50mm f/1.4 Rumored

  • Product No. 11714
  • Non-ASPH
  • Filter size: 46mm
  • Modern take on a classic design (new lens in the Leica Classic Line)
  • Based on the optical calculation of Leica Summilux-M 50 Version II
  • Unique bokeh and soft rendering at open aperture, highest sharpness when stopped down
  • Made of brass with chrome-plated surface finish
  • Weight: 417g
  • Minimum focusing distance: 0.7m
  • Limited production
  • Price: $4,000
  • Made in Germany

Read the Imaging Resource Review

Also, see our review of the existing lens from 2012 based on a lens introduced in 2004. 

Leica Summilux-M 50mm f/1.4 Available Now

