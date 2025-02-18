Tokina Unveils the atx-m 11-18mm F/2.8 Lens for Fujifilm X-Mount - Specs, Release Date, & Preorder

Fujifilm X-series photographers now have a new ultra-wide-angle zoom lens to add to their kit. Tokina has officially launched the atx-m 11-18mm F/2.8 X, its first “super wide-angle zoom” lens designed specifically for APS-C mirrorless cameras.

This lightweight and compact lens offers an equivalent focal length of 16.5-27mm and maintains a constant maximum aperture of F/2.8 throughout its zoom range. Weighing just 318g and measuring 3.2 inches in length, the 11-18mm is tailored for hybrid shooters who need versatility without bulk.

"With its compact design, versatile focal length, and optical quality, the Tokina atx-m 11-18mm F2.8 X is the perfect gear for shooting landscape, group photos, environmental portraits, architecture, astrophotography, automobile photography, street snaps, documentary videos, and vlogging," Tokina writes.

The atx-m 11-18mm F/2.8 X features a well-thought-out optical design with 13 elements in 11 groups, including two aspherical elements to minimize distortion and spherical aberrations. Two super-low dispersion elements help reduce chromatic aberrations, ensuring sharp, vibrant images with excellent color accuracy.With an aperture range of F/2.8 to F/22 and a nine-bladed diaphragm, the lens produces smooth, natural bokeh for creative depth-of-field effects.

For focusing, Tokina equips the lens with an STM autofocus system, delivering fast, quiet, and precise performance for both stills and video. It also supports all Fujifilm camera features like Image Stabilization, MF Assist, Eye Detection, and optical corrections.

The lens includes a 67mm filter thread, making it easy to attach ND or polarizing filters for creative control. It also features a micro USB (Type B) port for firmware updates, ensuring compatibility with future camera advancements.

The optical design and performance match the highly-regarded Sony E-mount variant, known for its sharpness and vibrant color rendering. This makes the lens an excellent choice for landscapes, travel, and astrophotography, while the bright F/2.8 aperture ensures solid low-light performance for night photography and indoor events.

Where to Buy the Tokina atx-m 11-18mm F/2.8 X Lens

The Tokina atx-m 11-18mm F/2.8 X lens is available for pre-order at B&H for $599. Shipping is scheduled to begin on March 14, 2025.

Sample Images for the Tokina atx-m 11-18mm F/2.8 X Lens