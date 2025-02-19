Nikon Prepares to Expand Imaging Cloud Compatibility to More Cameras

A new report from Nikon Rumors suggests that Nikon is gearing up to expand its Imaging Cloud compatibility to additional camera models during a scheduled server maintenance today. While the company’s server was temporarily down for maintenance earlier today, the site has since resumed operation without any new cameras being added.

Although it may be disappointing to Nikon users, the company’s official Instagram account has confirmed that more models will soon be supported. Responding to a user inquiry on Instagram, Nikon USA hinted at the expansion, saying, “Stay tuned! We plan to announce Imaging Cloud compatibility for additional models in the future.”

While no timeline has been provided, this is welcome news for Nikon users looking forward to enhanced connectivity options.

What Cameras Are Potential Candidates for Imaging Cloud Support

As of now, the Nikon Imaging Cloud service supports only two models: the Nikon Z6 III and Nikon Z50 II, both released in 2024. The service, launched in July 2024, offers cloud-based features such as backup, sharing, and advanced editing capabilities, giving photographers a more seamless workflow.

The next cameras likely to gain support include the Nikon Zf, which has been spotted on the Imaging Cloud site during a previous update, sparking rumors of its compatibility. Other strong contenders include professional-grade models like the Nikon Z8 and Z9, along with earlier-generation models such as the Z6 II and Z7 II, which share internal components with the Zf.

Adding support for these additional models would require Nikon to scale its cloud infrastructure significantly, given the larger user base for these popular cameras.

Possible Announcement at CP+ 2025

Nikon will be participating in the upcoming CP+ 2025 Show in Japan, scheduled from February 27th to March 2nd. During the event, the company plans to host a "touch-and-try" demonstration of the Imaging Cloud service. This event could also serve as a platform for Nikon to officially announce expanded compatibility for its cloud service.