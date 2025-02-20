Apple Debuts the Mid-Tier iPhone 16e with Single Rear Camera

Apple has officially unveiled the iPhone 16e, rounding out its iPhone 16 lineup with a more budget-friendly option. The 16e is aimed squarely at competing with other mid-tier smartphones like the Google Pixel 8a, Samsung Galaxy S24FE, and the upcoming Pixel 9a, expected to launch in March.

As the spiritual successor to the iPhone SE, the iPhone 16e features a design based on the iPhone 16, retaining much of the flagship’s performance but trimming down on features to hit a more accessible price point.

Performance and Internal Upgrades

Under the hood, the iPhone 16e is powered by the same A18 chipset found in the iPhone 16, making it fully capable of running Apple’s new AI-powered Intelligence features. It should also have 8GB of RAM, similar to the other 16 iPhone models. Storage starts at a minimum of 128GB, doubling the entry-level offering of the previous iPhone SE.

One standout addition is Apple’s new C1 cellular modem due to its acquisition of Intel’s modem division in 2019. Apple claims the C1 delivers fast, reliable 5G connectivity while being its most power-efficient modem yet.

Battery life sees a significant boost compared to the iPhone 16, with Apple promising up to 26 hours of video playback. Charging is supported via USB-C or Qi wireless charging at up to 7.5W.

Display and Build

The 16e surprises with a 6.1-inch OLED Super Retina XDR display, featuring a 60Hz refresh rate and 1,200 nits peak brightness—specs that match the standard iPhone 16. The screen resolution comes in at 2532x1170 pixels (460 ppi), delivering sharp and vibrant visuals.

The body is crafted from aluminum, and Apple’s Ceramic Shield protects the screen for enhanced durability. The phone also boasts an IP68 rating, making it water-resistant up to 6 meters for 30 minutes.

What’s Missing: iPhone 16 vs. iPhone 16e

Apple has omitted several features to differentiate the 16e from its pricier sibling. One of the most noticeable differences is the absence of Dynamic Island, which has been replaced with the traditional display notch. Another key change is the removal of the Camera Control switch, swapped out for the Action Button—a choice that might actually appeal to some users.



The 16e also lacks MagSafe compatibility, a feature many have come to love for its convenience. Furthermore, while the base iPhone 16 supports Wi-Fi 7, the 16e is limited to Wi-Fi 6. These changes bring the price down but might leave some users missing the more advanced capabilities of its more expensive siblings.

The Camera: A Compromise for Photographers

Perhaps the biggest drawback for photography enthusiasts is the single rear camera module. The 48MP F/1.6 Fusion main camera—the same as the iPhone 16—delivers sharp and vibrant results, but the lack of a 12MP ultra-wide lens is a letdown. For those who love capturing sweeping landscapes or dramatic sunsets, the absence of a 0.5x field of view feels limiting.

While the camera might suffice for casual users, photographers who rely on their smartphone as a primary camera may find the single module restrictive. It’s clear that the 16e is designed for users who prioritize affordability and basic functionality over advanced photography capabilities.

Where to Pre-Order the iPhone 16e

The Apple iPhone 16e is priced at $599 and will be available for pre-order on February 21, 2025 from the Apple Store. The 16e will start shipping on February 28, 2025.