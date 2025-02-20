DJI Launches RS4 Mini with AI-Powered Smart Tracking - Features and Price

DJI has officially unveiled the RS 4 Mini, its latest lightweight camera gimbal packed with flagship features and enhanced usability. A standout addition is the RS Intelligent Tracking Module, bringing AI-powered subject tracking to ensure human subjects stay in the frame seamlessly.

The RS 4 Mini borrows several high-end features from the flagship RS 4, including an automated axis locking system, a quick-release plate, and fourth-generation stabilization technology. The automated axis locking system secures all three axes when the gimbal is idle, making transitions from filming to storage a breeze. Meanwhile, the quick-release plate simplifies switching to vertical shooting, perfect for content creators optimizing for platforms like Instagram or TikTok.

Affiliate links may earn Imaging Resource a commission on qualifying purchases

The fourth-generation stabilization technology elevates responsiveness, balancing the tactile feel of camera movements with superior stabilization performance. Whether you're capturing high-energy action or cinematic tracking shots, the gimbal adapts to your pace. Shooting modes include Responsive Mode for fast, dynamic shots and Smooth Follow Mode, which provides superb stabilization for parallel and follow shots.

Weighing just 890 grams, the RS 4 Mini is slightly heavier than its predecessor, the RS 3 Mini, but its robust build supports a 2 kg payload—ideal for most mirrorless camera setups. DJI has also introduced Teflon interlayers and a new fine-tuning knob, making camera balancing more precise and effortless.

Accessories: RS Intelligent Tracking and More

The RS Intelligent Tracking Module is an exciting addition to the RS 4 Mini lineup. Drawing inspiration from DJI's ActiveTrack technology, it ensures human subjects stay centered in the frame, even in complex environments. It’s a game-changer for orbit shots, backward tracking, and solo filming. If the subject temporarily exits the frame, the tracking algorithm is smart enough to reacquire focus once they return.

Other optional accessories include a briefcase handle—available in the Combo kit—for improved grip during low-angle shots. Pairing it with the extended grip delivers extra stability for demanding shoots.

The smartphone holder, which can be purchased separately for $19, lets you use the RS 4 Mini with mobile devices, offering versatility for hybrid creators. It supports smartphones up to 3.3 inches wide, similar to the DJI Osmo Mobile 7.

Where to Buy the DJI RS 4 Mini

The RS 4 Mini is priced at $369, while the Combo kit—featuring the RS Intelligent Tracking Module and briefcase handle—costs $459. For creators looking for the full package, the Creator Combo includes the smartphone holder and retails for $478.

The DJI RS 4 Mini is available DJI and Adorama

Links above may be affiliate links. Imaging Resource may earn commissions on qualifying purchases.