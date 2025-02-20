OWC to Showcase High-Speed Storage and Connectivity Solutions at CP+ 2025

Other World Computing will showcase its high-performance storage, docks, and memory card solutions at CP+ 2025. CP + runs from February 27 to March 3 in Japan. Imaging Resource last attended CP+ in 2019 and covered the show.

OWC will feature the Thunderbolt 5 Hub and OWC Envoy Ultra along with other storage and connectivity products. Find OWC at Booth #38 on the show floor. Below is what they're showing.

Memory Cards and Card Readers

Portable SSDs

Desktop Storage

OWC will also showcase its Thunderbolt 5 Hub. With a single connection, the hub provides three Thunderbolt 5 ports and one USB-A port. These ports deliver up to 80Gb/s bidirectional data speed, which is twice as fast as Thunderbolt 4 and USB4. For higher display bandwidth needs, they can achieve up to 120Gb/s. Of interest to IR staffers is the OWC Envoy Ultra, their very fast portable SSD.

