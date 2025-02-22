Five Questions with the NFL Director of Photography

For photographers it was more than a dominant performance by the Eagles, with standout plays from Hurts and rookie Cooper DeJean, who scored a pick-six on his birthday. It was a chance to watch hundreds of thousands of dollars of camera gear on display.

Ben Liebenberg is the Director of Photography at the National Football League and a 4 time Emmy Winner. We met at Sony Kando Trip in Santa Barbara last year and during the Sony Alpha 1 II launch event in NYC. I caught up with Ben after the big game to talk about cameras and workflow.

Ben Liebenberg/NFL

Sony photographers, including NFL staffers, captured the action. After the dust settled on the big game, assets filed, and the assignments wrapped up, I caught up with Ben Liebenberg about how they worked at the big game.

Ben Liebenberg/NFL

What's the workflow for NFL photos?

At the NFL we are all about speed. We use variety of technology including our FP1 Sony transmitters to move images from camera back to our editors who are both in the Stadium and back in our Los Angeles office. Once they arrive to our editors they are quickly captioned and processed for final delivery in our NFL Photoshelter.

How are images delivered?

Images are delivered through FTP from camera to our photo editors.

How do you manage so many photographers and how do they get assigned?

Everyone on the team has a specific area on the field that they are responsible for as well as specific images to capture.

What does a typical gear setup look like for a photographer?

Gear is going to vary by photographer but what I use for most games is 3 Sony cameras, 400mm, 24-70mm and a 85mm

What were you most looking forward to about using Sony this Super Bowl?

I love the file size of the new Sony A1 II cameras. [And] the details in the files looks amazing.

Ben's photographs and those of his team are outstanding. Next time you watch an NFL game, check out the sidelines and notice all the Sony gear. For some background, in August 2024, Sony and the NFL announced a comprehensive partnership, designating Sony as an official technology partner and the league's new official headphones provider.

This collaboration aimed to revolutionize football by integrating Sony's advanced technologies into various aspects of the game. A key initiative is the development of a new coach's sideline headset, set to debut in the 2025 season, which will enhance coach-to-coach communication on the field. This headset will operate on Verizon Business' Managed Private Wireless Solution, utilizing Verizon's reliable 5G network.

"Sony's Hawk-Eye Innovations will improve the precision of critical game elements, such as line-to-gain measurements. Sony's Beyond Sports division will leverage its real-time visualization expertise to engage the next generation of NFL fans."

Neal Manowitz, President and COO of Sony Electronics North America, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating that it builds upon years of integration with the NFL across various domains, including professional photography, broadcast capture, and in-stadium experiences.

“We are committed to creating the future of sports with technology, and constantly driving innovation to positively impact the world of athletics for players, coaches and fans alike."

This partnership signifies a mutual commitment to advancing the sport through cutting-edge technology, enhancing the experience for players, coaches, photographers, and fans alike. Just yesterday, the NFL announced that line judges will no longer use chains but measure yardage with Hawk-Eye tech.

What started as lenses for bokeh (blurring the background), and then a 5G transmitter test, has become a full partnership for Sony and the NFL, as with the Associate Press.