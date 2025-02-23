Leaked Images of Viltrox 35mm F/1.2 LAB Hint at Imminent Release

Viltrox is making big moves in the premium lens market, going head-to-head with Sony and Nikon by expanding its flagship LAB series. After the well-received AF 135mm F/1.8 LAB, the company is now set to launch the AF 35mm F/1.2 LAB—a lens that could be a game-changer for budget-conscious photographers.

Images and specs of the upcoming lens have started surfacing online, hinting that an official announcement is just around the corner. According to Photo Rumors, the lens will be available in Sony E and Nikon Z mounts, with the unveiling likely taking place at the CP+ Show in Japan this week.

Here is the upcoming Viltrox AF 35mm f/1.2 LAB full-frame lens for Sony E and Nikon Z mount:https://t.co/bUSXubUEM2 pic.twitter.com/28zeKYZ1RV — Photo Rumors (@photorumors) February 21, 2025

What to Expect from the Viltrox 35mm F/1.2 LAB

Leaked photos show that the AF 35mm F/1.2 LAB will feature a built-in LCD screen, just like its 135mm F/1.8 sibling. The display can be configured to show a Distance Scale, A/B Preset ID, Aperture Bar, and Aperture Indicator, giving users quick access to essential shooting data. The lens also features two buttons which we assume are customizable.

Given the impressive optical performance of the AF 135mm LAB, expectations are high for the 35mm F/1.2. If it delivers similar image quality, it could offer first-party-level sharpness and autofocus at a fraction of the cost.

Speaking of cost, leaked pricing suggests the Viltrox 35mm F/1.2 LAB will retail around $700—a steal compared to the recently launched Nikkor Z 35mm F/1.2 S, which costs $2,796. The Viltrox is also expected to be lighter than Nikon’s 1,060g beast, making it a more travel-friendly option.

Should You Wait for the Viltrox AF 35mm F/1.2 LAB?

The Nikkor Z 35mm F/1.2 S is undeniably one of the best 35mm lenses out there, offering incredible sharpness, autofocus performance, and build quality. But at nearly $2,800, it’s not exactly budget-friendly.

If you’re looking for a flagship 35mm lens with top-tier specs but without the first-party price tag, then the Viltrox AF 35mm F/1.2 LAB is absolutely worth waiting for. I, for one, am keeping a close eye on this release—it could be a perfect addition to my concert photography kit.

We’re currently working on a full review of the Nikkor Z 35mm F/1.2 S, and we’ll be sharing our thoughts on it soon. Stay tuned for in-depth test results and sample images.

When Will the Viltrox AF 35mm F/1.2 LAB Be Released?

Sources indicate that the official announcement could happen at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show, running from April 5 to April 9 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. If that timeline holds, we could see the lens hit shelves later this spring.

We’ll keep you posted as soon as we have more details.

