Nikon 35mm f/12 S First Look Review

We've been testing the Nikon 35mm f/1.2 S lens for Nikon Z mount for several weeks, and in this YouTube video from our channel, I share my thoughts about the lens, its capabilities, image quality, and drawbacks.

This is a prelease lens, meaning that the firmware may not be finalized (and that the lens might have pre-production manufacturning issues) but based on what we've seen so far, this preproduction lens is ready for prime time.

We will post a full review after the lens has launched.

Nikkor Z 35mm F/1.2 S Lens Availability, Pricing and Preorder

The new Nikon Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.2 S prime lens will be available by the end of February 2025, for $2,799.95, but you can preorder it now.