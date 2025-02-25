Insta360 Introduces Flow 2 Pro AI Tracker for Android Users

Insta360 has launched a new accessory for its Flow 2 Pro smartphone gimbal—the Flow 2 Pro AI Tracker—bringing advanced AI-powered tracking to Android devices.

While the Flow 2 Pro is one of the most advanced smartphone gimbals on the market, its AI tracking features were initially exclusive to iPhones. Insta360 addresses this limitation by introducing a dedicated AI tracking camera that attaches to the gimbal, allowing Android users to enjoy subject tracking regardless of the app.

How the Flow 2 Pro AI Tracker Works

The AI Tracker connects via USB-C to the gimbal arm and draws power directly from the gimbal, eliminating the need for an external battery. The module detects and tracks humans and pets (dogs and cats), ensuring smooth, automatic framing in video recordings.

However, the tracking capabilities are slightly less advanced than those in the Insta360 app, meaning it can’t track multiple subjects at once or maintain tracking while zoomed in.

Some of the key features include:

Gesture Controls – Raise your hand to start/stop tracking, or raise two fingers to start/stop recording, making it ideal for solo content creators.

Built-in LED Fill Light – The adjustable color temperature LED can face forward or backward, ensuring well-lit shots in various lighting conditions.

Universal App Compatibility – Unlike software-based tracking, this module functions across all apps, providing seamless subject tracking in third-party video apps.

A Growing Trend in AI-Powered Tracking

Insta360 isn’t the only company expanding AI-powered tracking beyond proprietary apps. DJI recently launched a similar AI Tracking Module for its Osmo Mobile 7 Pro smartphone gimbal, along with another module for its RS 4 Mini camera gimbal.

As AI-enhanced video capture continues to grow, third-party accessories like these make high-quality auto-tracking more accessible, especially for Android users who were previously left out.

Where to Buy the Insta360 Flow 2 Pro AI Tracker

The Insta360 Flow 2 Pro AI Tracker is available now for $45.99 as a standalone accessory for those who already own the Flow 2 Pro gimbal. Alternatively, it is included in the Flow 2 Pro AI Tracker Bundle for $179.