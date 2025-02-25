Tamron 35-150mm F/2-2.8 Receives Firmware Update to Unlock 120 FPS on Sony a9 III

Tamron has released a new firmware update for the 35-150mm F/2-2.8 Di III VXD G2, improving autofocus performance and unlocking 120 frames per second continuous shooting on the Sony a9 III. Firmware version 5.0 enhances autofocus speed, particularly when zooming, for both stills and video in AF-C mode.

The update allows Sony a9 III users to take full advantage of the camera’s ultra-fast 120 fps burst mode with the Tamron 35-150mm. Other Tamron lenses like the 50-400mm F/4-5.6 Di III VC VXD and 70-180 F/2.8 Di III VC VXD G2 also received similar firmware updates in the past months to unlock this feature.

However, as with other Tamron lenses that support this feature, 120 fps shooting is only available in AF-S, DMF, or manual focus modes. In AF-C mode, the frame rate remains capped at 15 fps, a common limitation with third-party lenses on Sony mirrorless cameras.

This limitation exists because, while Sony licenses its E-mount system to third-party manufacturers, it does not disclose all of the data transmitted between the lens and the camera body. Sony designs its lenses with a full understanding of the camera roadmap, ensuring that they remain compatible with future features like 120 fps continuous shooting. Since third-party manufacturers don’t have access to the same level of information, their lenses can’t fully take advantage of certain advanced functions, such as continuous autofocus at ultra-high burst speeds.

While the ability to shoot at 120 fps is impressive, the lack of continuous autofocus limits its practicality for action photography. Most photographers using high-speed burst shooting, such as those capturing sports or wildlife, rely heavily on subject tracking, making AF-C mode essential.

What is the Tamron 35-150mm F/2-2.8 Di III VXD G2?

Released in September 2021, the Tamron 35-150mm F/2-2.8 Di III VXD G2 is a versatile mid-range zoom lens known for its fast F/2 aperture at the wide end. Covering a range from wide-angle to medium telephoto, it is a popular choice for travel, portrait, and event photography. The lens is currently available for Sony E and Nikon Z mounts and retails for $1,699.

How to Update the Tamron 35-150mm F/2-2.8 Di III VXD G2

Owners can update their lens firmware by downloading the TAMRON Lens Utility software from the company’s global website. The software is available for Windows and Mac, with full instructions provided on the download page. Firmware 5.0 is exclusive to the Sony E-mount version, while the Nikon Z version remains at Firmware 2.0.

Sony Lenses That Support 120 FPS on the Sony a9 III

The following Sony lenses are confirmed to support 120 fps continuous shooting with full autofocus (AF) and autoexposure (AE) tracking on the Sony a9 III.

Please note that some lenses may require firmware updates to fully support 120 fps shooting on the a9 III. Additionally, certain lenses might have specific limitations; for example, at apertures wider than f/1.8, the maximum continuous shooting speed may be reduced.