Zeiss Introduces Two Prime Lenses: Otus 50mm f/1.4 ML and Otus 85mm f/1.4 ML
posted Tuesday, February 25, 2025 at 11:53 AM EST
Earlier today, Zeiss announced two new Otus lenses, Otus 50mm f/1.4 ML and Otus 85mm f/1.4 ML, which the company teased last week. The original lineup of four older Otus lenses (28mm, 55mm, 85mm, and 100mm lenses) were designed for DSLRs. But what’s key about these two new Otus lenses is that not only are these the first two photography lenses the company has introduced in six years, but Zeiss says the new Otus family of lenses have been optimized for the latest full-frame mirrorless mounts from Sony (E mount), Canon (RF mount), and Nikon (Z mount).
Zeiss says both lenses provide photographers with “creative freedom through its exceptional optical performance and ultimate precise focus.” Like the previous Otus line-up of pricey lenses for DSLRs, the two new lenses are also expensive, are manual focus-only lenses, and lack built-in optical image stabilization. But they are designed to have exceptional image quality.
Both new lenses have the same, wide maximum apertures of f/1.4, which will be great for shallow depth of field and shooting in low light. They also have an all-metal construction and include various seals, which will make them very durable. Zeiss also says the new lenses have clear and precise scales on the lenses to “enable quick adjustments, ensuring that photographers maintain control over their settings.”
Here are other important features and specs for these two lenses:
Zeiss Otus 50mm f/1.4 ML Lens
- Optical Construction: 14 lens elements in 11 lens groups
- Aperture Range: f/1.4 to f/16
- Closest Focusing Distance: 1.6 feet (or 488mm)
- Weight: 1.5 lbs. (or 677 grams)
- Filter Size: 67mm diameter
- Length (with lens cap): Sony E-mount: 4.5 inches (or 114mm); Canon RF-mount: 4.4 inches (or 112mm); Nikon Z-mount: 4.5 inches (or 115mm)
- Diameter: 3 inches (or 77.4 mm) in diameter
- Number of Aperture Blades: 10 (circular aperture diaphragm
Zeiss Otus 85mm f/1.4 ML Lens
- Optical Construction: 15 lens elements in 11 lens groups
- Aperture Range: f/1.4 to f/16
- Closest Focusing Distance: 2.6 feet (or 793mm)
- Weight: 2.3 lbs. (or 1040 grams)
- Filter Size: 77mm diameter
- Length (with lens cap): Sony E-mount: 5.0 inches (or 128mm); Canon RF-mount: 5.0 inches (or 126mm); Nikon Z-mount: 5.1 inches (or 129mm)
- Diameter: 3.5 inches (or 87.9 mm) in diameter
- Number of Aperture Blades: 10 (circular aperture diaphragm)
Zeiss Otus 50mm f/1.4 ML and Otus 85mm f/1.4 ML Lenses Pricing & Preorder
Zeiss will make the Otus 50mm f/1.4 ML lens available this spring for $2,500. It can be preordered now at B&H Photo
The company says the Otus 85mm f/1.4 ML will be on sale “later in 2025” for $2,999. It can be preordered now at B&H Photo
