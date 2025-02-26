Panasonic Introduces the LUMIX S1RII: A High-Resolution Hybrid Powerhouse - Features and Pre-Order Information

Panasonic has officially unveiled the LUMIX S1RII, its latest high-resolution full-frame mirrorless camera, designed to deliver top-tier performance for both still photography and video production. Building on the success of its predecessor, the S1RII packs a range of impressive upgrades while maintaining the hallmark reliability and versatility of the LUMIX S Series.

Refined Design with Enhanced Durability

One of the first things users will notice is the redesigned, lighter body—borrowing design cues from the S5 II. Weighing in at just 795 grams, the S1RII is 20% lighter than the original S1R while still featuring a robust magnesium alloy build. It’s designed to withstand extreme conditions, boasting a dust, splash, and freeze-resistant structure capable of operating between -14 to 104°F (-25 to 40°C) with 10 to 80% humidity.

The camera features a high-resolution 5.76-million dot OLED EVF with 100% coverage and 0.78x magnification, offering a crisp and detailed view for composing shots. Its rear LCD touchscreen boasts a 1.84-million dot resolution and a unique tilt-and-articulate design that prevents obstruction of ports when fully extended.

To protect the sensor, Panasonic has integrated a carbon fiber shutter assembly that closes when changing lenses—an important feature for mirrorless cameras with shallow flange distances. Additionally, the S1RII incorporates an internal fan and air vents to efficiently manage heat dissipation during extended video recording sessions.

New 44.3MP Sensor and AI-Driven Autofocus with Subject Recognition

At the heart of the S1RII lies a newly developed 44.3MP full-frame CMOS sensor. While Panasonic opted for a non-stacked design to keep costs manageable, the company claims it delivers the highest dynamic range for stills among any camera they’ve ever produced.

For added flexibility, the S1RII features a 5-axis in-body stabilization (IBIS) system capable of up to eight stops of compensation. The IBIS system also enables an impressive 177MP High-Resolution mode, which shifts the sensor to capture multiple exposures, producing ultra-detailed images in RAW or JPEG formats.

In burst shooting, the S1RII can fire off 40 fps RAW images with the electronic shutter, doubling the speed of Nikon’s Z8. Additionally, it offers a 1.5-second Pre-Burst mode, allowing photographers to capture crucial moments before fully pressing the shutter. However, its buffer is somewhat limited, maxing out at around 70 RAW shots.

Panasonic has equipped the S1RII with a 779-point phase-detect hybrid autofocus system, enhanced by AI-based subject recognition. The camera can intelligently track people, animals, vehicles, and even drones, ensuring reliable subject detection. The improved autofocus system keeps up with fast-moving subjects, even when faces are partially obscured, making it a strong contender for sports and wildlife photography.

8K Video Capabilities and Professional-Grade Features

For videographers, the S1RII is a powerhouse, capable of recording 8K 30p 10-bit video with 14 stops of dynamic range. Open-gate 6.4K recording provides added flexibility for cropping and reframing in post-production, while 4K 120p slow-motion recording opens up new creative possibilities. The S1RII supports internal ProRes RAW HQ recording, as well as external RAW output for high-end production workflows. Additionally, it offers 32-bit float audio recording when paired with the optional DMW-XLR2 adapter.

Dual Card Slots and Comprehensive Connectivity

Recognizing the needs of professionals, Panasonic has included dual card slots—one CFexpress Type B and one SD UHS-II—allowing for high-speed recording and redundancy. The camera also features a full-size HDMI port, USB-C, microphone, and headphone jacks. Wireless connectivity includes WiFi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0, ensuring seamless file transfers and remote operation.



Panasonic is introducing a new companion app called LUMIX Flow, which allows smartphones to function as external monitors. The app provides control over settings such as shutter speed, aperture, exposure compensation, and ISO. When connected via USB-C, the app ensures minimal latency when used with a smartphone, making it a potentially useful tool for video workflows.

Where to Buy the Panasonic LUMIX S1RII

The Panasonic LUMIX S1RII is available for pre-order at major retailers, including B&H, with a price tag of $3,297.99. This positions it competitively against the Sony A7R V and Nikon Z8, both of which are priced higher. With its combination of high-resolution stills, professional video features, and a lightweight yet durable build, the S1RII is an enticing option for hybrid shooters looking for top-tier performance.