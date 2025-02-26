Sony Unveils Two New G Lenses: The FE 16mm F/1.8 and FE 400-800mm F/6.3-8 OSS

Over the past few weeks, Leica, Tokina, Nikon, Zeiss, and Sigma have made waves with a flurry of exciting lens announcements. Now, Sony is joining the fray with the launch of two new G lenses: the FE 16mm F/1.8 G, a compact ultra-wide prime, and the FE 400-800mm F/6.3-8 OSS, the longest zoom lens in Sony's mirrorless ecosystem.

These new offerings cater to a wide range of photographers, from landscape and astrophotographers to sports and wildlife shooters.

Sony FE 16mm F/1.8 G – Ultra-Wide, Ultra-Light

The Sony FE 16mm F/1.8 G is a compact and lightweight ultra-wide prime lens designed for Sony’s Alpha series mirrorless and FX series cinema cameras. Measuring just 75mm in length and weighing only 304g, it is the widest prime lens in the G lineup, making it an excellent option for landscape, architecture, and vlogging.

At its bright F/1.8 aperture, the lens delivers sharp, high-contrast images thanks to its advanced optical construction, which includes two advanced aspherical (AA) elements for exceptional resolution. A Super ED (Extra-low Dispersion) element and three ED elements help to reduce chromatic aberrations and maintain clarity across the frame. Additionally, Sony’s optimized coatings minimize flare and ghosting for clean, high-contrast images even in challenging lighting conditions.

The lens features an 11-blade circular diaphragm that contributes to smooth, natural-looking bokeh, while its minimum focusing distance of 0.15m in autofocus (0.13m in manual focus) allows for creative close-up compositions. Autofocus is powered by two XD (Extreme Dynamic) linear motors, ensuring fast, precise, and near-silent focusing for both stills and video applications.

Despite its small size, the FE 16mm F/1.8 G is packed with controls, including a customizable focus hold button, focus mode switch, aperture ring, and iris lock switch. Built with durability in mind, it has a dust- and moisture-resistant design along with a fluorine-coated front element for added protection in harsh shooting environments.

Sony FE 400-800mm F/6.3-8 G OSS – The Longest Zoom Yet

The new FE 400-800mm F/6.3-8 G OSS is Sony’s first lens to offer an 800mm focal length, making it an ideal choice for wildlife, sports, and aviation photography. Designed for extreme reach, the lens can be paired with a 2x teleconverter, extending its focal range to a staggering 1600mm.

Featuring an internal zoom mechanism, the lens maintains its overall length throughout the zoom range, improving handling and stability. The zoom and focusing rings are spaced apart for better control, reducing the risk of accidental adjustments during operation.

Sony has incorporated six ED elements into the optical design, minimizing chromatic aberrations and enhancing sharpness across the zoom range. The 11-blade circular aperture delivers smooth, pleasing bokeh, helping to separate subjects from the background.

Autofocus performance is driven by two precision linear motors, ensuring fast and accurate focusing. The lens supports continuous autofocus while shooting at 120fps bursts with the Sony a9 III, making it a powerful option for high-speed action photography. A built-in focus-range limiter switch allows for optimized performance at different subject distances.

The FE 400-800mm G OSS is equipped with Sony’s Optical SteadyShot (OSS) stabilization system, which incorporates a gimbal mechanism and algorithm to counteract camera shake. This system shifts the entire lens unit and sensor to provide smooth, shake-free images, even at extreme focal lengths.

Built to withstand the elements, the lens has a dust- and moisture-resistant construction, and its front element features a fluorine coating that repels water and oil. A sturdy lens hood is included for added protection.

Pricing and Availability

The Sony FE 16mm F/1.8 G is available for pre-order at $798, with shipments starting in April 2025. The FE 400-800mm F/6.3-8 G OSS is priced at $2,898 and is also available for pre-order. It will begin shipping in March 2025.