Nikon Z 35mm F/1.2 S Lens Begins Shipping - Information and Where To Buy

Nikon's recently announced Nikkor 35mm f/1.2 S lens is now shipping. In my recent video review, I talked about how I think this is the best 35mm lens that Nikon has ever made.

The 35mm f/1.2 lens meets the expectations of a $2,799.95 lens, with exceptional sharpness, lovely background bokeh, and excellent handling.

If you're thinking "why would anyone spend $2800 for a 35mm lens," you're asking the right questions. For a casual or even advanced photographer the price and size of this lens makes it a possible poor choice.

For the professional portrait, wedding, or event photographer however, this lens will be a perfect addition to a camera bag.

We have a full review of the 35mm F/1.2 in the works, but my YouTube video is below. Unless we run into any specific issues when testing the lens, this preview is going to cover all of our thoughts in use, image quality, and value.

Nikon NIKKOR Z 35mm F/1.2 S Lens Pricing and Ordering

The Nikkor Z 35mm F/1.2 S lens is $2799.95 and is available from retailers and shipping now.



Affiliate links may earn Imaging Resource a commission on qualifying purchases