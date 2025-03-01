100 Years of Leica

Today marks the 100th anniversary of the first mass-produced Leica camera. On March 1, 1925, exactly a century ago, the Leica I made its public debut at the Leipzig Spring Fair, introducing a compact and agile design that transformed photography forever. In celebrating this milestone, Leica Camera AG pays tribute to Ernst Leitz II, the visionary entrepreneur whose bold decision to mass-produce the Leica camera laid the foundation for 35mm photography. This centennial reflects Leica’s rich history and is an invitation to explore the future of photography.

Ernst Leitz Booth at the Spring Fair

The Leica I traveled well. You could take it into the mountains like I did with a vintage M3 nearly a hundred years later. At the time, cameras were big, bulky, and heavy but Leica moved in a different direction. News shooters could travel light, and the compact size of a 35mm filem camera saw the birth of the hobbyist photographer.

My vintage M3

Modern-day Leica rangefinders (M) line enjoys modern updates, a thriving secondary market in collectibles, and rare finds from estate sales and thrifting; including, a maker economy like with Airtag-enabled grips.

I've made up my mind—we're taking the risk.

With these bold words, Ernst Leitz II set the wheels in motion to mass-produce Oskar Barnack’s groundbreaking creation, the Ur-Leica. Despite the economic challenges of the time, the Leitz factory expanded its production line to include an entirely new camera system.

Unveiling the Leica I at the 1925 Leipzig Fair was not just a product launch but a game-changing business move. The fair had already earned a reputation as a global hotspot for technological innovation, and the Leitz booth (number 194/195 on the upper level) became the launchpad for a revolution in photography. The Leica I was an instant hit, paired with the Anastigmat 50 f/3.5 lens, setting the 24×36mm compact camera format as the industry standard.

Visionary photographers like Alexander Rodchenko, Gisèle Freund, and André Kertész quickly saw the potential of this small yet powerful camera. Suddenly, photography wasn’t just about staged portraits or bulky equipment—it became a tool for capturing real, unscripted moments. This shift led to the rise of modern photojournalism and fine art photography. Pretty much how we shoot today was launched 100 years ago.

In its first year, Leitz sold around 1,000 cameras, laying the foundation for what would become one of the most iconic names in photography.

Leica didn’t stop there. The company innovated, introducing interchangeable lenses in 1930 and launching the Leica II in 1932, featuring the first built-in rangefinder for quick and accurate focusing. With a growing network of passionate photographers, Leica’s influence only expanded, shaping photography as an art form, a profession, and a hobby.

Dr. Andreas Kaufmann, Chairman of Leica Camera AG’s Supervisory Board, reflects on the company’s legacy today:

Leica has been at the forefront of photography for a century, pushing boundaries with innovation, craftsmanship, and engineering. We focus on Das Wesentliche—the essence of photography: capturing real, powerful moments. That’s why this anniversary isn’t just about us; it’s about the photographers who have shaped history with Leica cameras.

Looking towards the next century, Leica continues to build on the legacy of the Leica I, constantly evolving with new technology like their Q line. The company is expanding its reach, including into the mobile photography space, bringing the Leica aesthetic to more people than ever before.

The recent launch of the Leica LUX grip, a camera accessory designed to pair with the Leica LUX app, brings the Leica photography experience to iPhone users. Reissues of the M6 and legendary Summilux-M 50mm keep their film customers engaged.

From a bold decision in 1925 to a century of innovation, Leica remains a creative force in photography—proving that some risks are worth taking.

Mentioned in this Article