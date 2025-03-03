Viltrox Unveils Four New Prime Lenses and a Battery Charging Case at CP+ 2025

The CP+ 2025 Show in Yokohama, Japan, has brought some exciting announcements from Viltrox, a brand known for its high-quality yet affordable lenses. Instead of a traditional press release, Viltrox took to social media to reveal four new prime lenses and a versatile battery charging case, generating buzz among photography enthusiasts and professionals alike.

Four New Prime Lenses

Viltrox 35mm F/1.2 LAB FE

Making its highly anticipated debut, the Viltrox 35mm F/1.2 LAB FE joins the company’s flagship LAB series. This follows the well-received AF 135mm F/1.8 LAB FE, which launched late last year. Designed for Sony E-mount cameras, this lens is expected to deliver premium image quality with a fast F/1.2 aperture for exceptional low-light performance and beautiful bokeh.

Viltrox AF 135mm F/1.8 LAB for Nikon Z

Already popular among Sony users, the AF 135mm F/1.8 LAB is now coming to Nikon Z-mount. Known for its superb image quality and relatively lightweight build compared to competitors like the Sony FE 135mm F/1.8 GM, this lens aims to challenge Nikon’s own high-end Z 135mm F/1.8 S Plena at a more accessible price point.

��✨ CP+ 2025 View! Viltrox is at the CP+ 2025 in Yokohama, Japan! This time, we invited an instructor to share his experience on March 1 and set up a giveaway session. Come to �������� �� ����.����, and experience these amazing new products in person. ��#viltrox #CPプラス2025 pic.twitter.com/ud2ZPZtVIo — VILTROX (@ViltroxOfficial) February 27, 2025

Viltrox AF 85mm F/1.4 Pro FE

The AF 85mm F/1.4 Pro FE marks the expansion of Viltrox’s Pro series, which previously held the flagship title before the introduction of the LAB line. This portrait-friendly lens features a weather-sealed construction and an autofocus system designed to minimize focus breathing. While it may not reach the optical excellence of LAB-series lenses, it still offers strong performance for photographers seeking a high-quality alternative to pricier options.

Viltrox AF 50mm F/2 for Sony E and Nikon Z

The AF 50mm F/2 rounds out Viltrox’s CP+ lens announcements. Unlike the LAB and Pro series lenses, this model doesn’t carry a premium badge, suggesting it belongs to the brand’s budget-friendly lineup. A compact and lightweight design makes it an attractive option for everyday photography.

Viltrox has not yet disclosed pricing or availability for these lenses, but expectations are high for competitive pricing, given the company’s reputation.

Dual-Bay Battery Charging Case

In addition to its new lenses, Viltrox introduced a Dual-Bay Battery Charging Case compatible with Sony, Nikon, Canon, and Fujifilm mirrorless camera batteries. There are currently four specific variants of the charging case, each designed for a particular battery type: BT-EL15 (Nikon EN-EL15), BT-W235 (Fujifilm NP-W235), BT-E6 (Canon LP-E6), and BT-FZ100 (Sony NP-FZ100).

Key features include:

30W High-Speed Bi-Directional Charging: Supports 30W USB-C PD fast charging, allowing for rapid power delivery and fully recharging the case in just 80 minutes for added efficiency.

5500mAh High-Capacity Battery: Equipped with a 5500mAh (40.7Wh) battery, this charging case provides ample power for cameras, smartphones, tablets, and other devices—perfect for travel and outdoor use.

LCD Screen for Real-Time Charge Monitoring: A built-in LCD display offers a clear, real-time view of the charging status, making it easy to track battery levels at a glance.

Sleek, Travel-Friendly Design: Lightweight and compact with a stylish aesthetic, it includes a premium storage pouch to protect against scratches, making it an excellent companion for photographers on the go.

The Dual-Bay Battery Charging Case is available now for $69.99 via the Viltrox online store.