Atomos Unveils the Budget-Friendly Shinobi Go Monitor

Atomos has introduced the Shinobi Go, a cost-effective external monitor designed for content creators seeking a larger display. The new 5-inch HDMI monitor boasts a compact, lightweight design, making it an ideal choice for hybrid photographers looking for an affordable external viewing solution.

The Shinobi Go retains many of the premium features found in last year’s Shinobi II, but at a more accessible price point. It features a 5-inch Full HD IPS LCD with a peak brightness of 1,500 nits, ensuring excellent visibility even in daylight conditions. This makes it well-suited for HDR footage monitoring.

Taking inspiration from its predecessor, the Shinobi Go includes advanced monitoring tools such as false color, zebra display, histogram, waveform, and vectorscope. However, to maintain affordability, it omits direct camera control, touch-to-focus, and EL Zone support.

According to Atomos, the Shinobi Go is specifically tailored for photographers who don’t require extensive camera controls.

“Shinobi Go is designed for people who either do not need camera control or own a camera that supports it. It offers a high-quality, daylight-viewable monitor at an affordable price,” Atomos CEO Jeromy Young explains. “Priced at just $249, excluding sales taxes, Shinobi Go provides exactly what photographers and videographers need without compromising on quality, despite its lower cost. And it comes from a brand trusted by professionals worldwide.”

Connectivity & Compatibility with the Atomos Shinobi II

The Shinobi Go connects to cameras via HDMI or USB-C and can be powered using USB-C or an external Sony NP-F battery. It ships with locking connector adapters for added security, though the Atomos Locking Cables must be purchased separately.

Designed for convenience, the Shinobi Go measures 151 x 91.5 x 20.8 mm and weighs 210 grams. It shares the same dimensions as the Shinobi II, allowing users to interchange accessories like sun hoods, batteries, cables, and rigging attachments.

Where to Pre-Order the Atomos Shinobi Go

The Atomos Shinobi Go is now available for pre-order at B&H for $249, with shipments expected to begin in mid-March.