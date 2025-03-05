7artisans Debuts 75mm f/1.25 Lens for Leica M-mount Cameras

If you asked photographers which brand generally charges the most for full-frame cameras or lenses, many would choose Leica as the most expensive. For instance, if you search B&H’s website for Leica-branded 75mm lenses for M-mount cameras, you’ll discover two: The Leica APO-Summicron-M 75mm f/2 ASPH lens, which costs $4,895.00, or the Leica Noctilux-M 75mm f/1.25 ASPH lens, which costs a $14,595.00. Both are pretty steep for lenses. That’s why it’s so nice that third-party lens brand, 7artisans, has released a budget-priced prime with the same 75mm focal length: the 7artisans 75mm f/1.25 lens Leica M-mount cameras.

7artisans 75mm f/1.25 Lens for Leica M-mount Cameras: Maximum Aperture, Lens Design, Features, and Specifications

Although this new lens doesn’t have the high sticker price of the other two lenses, one quality it does share is that the 7artisans 75mm f/1.25 lens only has manual focus (like all M-mount Leica system lenses).

The company says that this prime lens has a short-telephoto, 75mm focal length that “offers a slightly compressed image quality that is well-suited to portraiture and close-up images, especially when used in conjunction with the shallow depth of field afforded by the bright maximum aperture,” which is f/1.25. The lens also has a Sonnar optical design, multi-layer coating, which the lens maker says, “yields a high degree of sharpness…. Individual elements feature a multi-layer coating to suppress flare and ghosting for greater contrast and color fidelity when working in strong lighting conditions.” The design of the lens also has several brass components for enhanced rigidity and durability.

Here are some additional features and specifications:

Optical Construction: 7 lens elements in 6 lens groups

0.8 inches Built-in Image Stabilization: No

No Filter Size: 62mm diameter

62mm diameter Aperture Ring: Clicked aperture

62mm Weight: 1.3 lbs. (or 608 grams)

2.6 inches in diameter (or 65mm) and 2.6 inches (or 73mm) long Number of Aperture Blades: 12

7artisans 75mm f/1.25 Lens for Leica M-mount Lenses Pricing & Availability

The new 7artisans 75mm f/1.25 lens for Leica M-mount cameras is available for $449.00 on Pergear’s product website. (Pergear is the U.S. distributor for 7artisans lenses.)