Sirui Unveils 20mm T/1.8 1.33x S35 Autofocus Anamorphic Lens

Sirui has launched a new Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign for its latest product: the 20mm T/1.8 1.33x S35 autofocus anamorphic lens. This marks the company’s first wide-angle anamorphic offering, following the success of its 40mm T/1.8 anamorphic lens. Designed for filmmakers and content creators, the lens is compatible with Fujifilm X, Sony E, Nikon Z, and M43 mounts.

The 20mm T/1.8 1.33x S35 AF Anamorphic lens combines a wide-angle field of view, a lightweight build, autofocus capabilities, and anamorphic visuals in a single package. Measuring just 96 millimeters in length and weighing only 480 grams, it is ideal for gimbal setups and handheld shooting.

With a fast T/1.8 aperture, this lens excels in low-light environments while delivering smooth, cinematic bokeh with its 11-blade aperture design. Its 1.33x anamorphic squeeze factor creates a signature widescreen look with subtle hexagonal flares and elliptical bokeh when shooting above T/2.4. The system also features two optional anamorphic flare choices: Blue and “Neutral,” allowing users to customize the aesthetic of their footage.

Engineered for high-resolution filmmaking, the optical design incorporates Extra-Low Dispersion (ED) glass and a High Refractive Index (HRI) element to minimize distortions and chromatic aberrations. Additionally, it effectively reduces focus breathing, making it a great option for professional video work, including 8K shooting.

This is Sirui’s second anamorphic lens with autofocus for the Super 35 format. Equipped with an STM motor, the autofocus is fast, quiet, and precise, with eye-tracking support for sharp focus in both stills and video. Despite its wide field of view, it offers a minimum focusing distance of just 0.4 meters, making it versatile for close-up shots.

The 20mm lens is designed to complement the 40mm T/1.8 anamorphic, featuring identical gear positions, a uniform 77mm filter thread, and a consistent color tone. This uniformity allows for effortless lens swapping without requiring gimbal rebalancing, making it a convenient choice for filmmakers.

Constructed with an aluminum alloy shell, the lens is built for durability. It includes various control switches, such as a customizable Autofocus Lock button, a de-click switch, and an autofocus switch. A USB-C port located at the rear allows for future firmware updates, ensuring long-term usability.

Where to Order the Sirui 20mm T/1.8 1.33x S35 Anamorphic Lens

The Sirui 20mm T/1.8 1.33x S35 Anamorphic Lens is currently available through Indiegogo at an early bird price of $549. Shipping is set to begin on March 14th. Once the campaign concludes, the lens will retail for $679.