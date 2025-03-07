Global Shutter Cameras Explained: How They’re Changing Photography and Video

Full frame global shutter cameras have arrived, and they're poised to revolutionize digital photography and cinema.

But what is a global shutter, and how is it better—or worse—than a traditional digital camera sensor?

In this explainer video, I explain everything you need to know about how global shutters revolutionize digital cameras. From eliminating rolling shutter issues to offering smoother images in fast-action photography and videos, global shutters are a game changer—but they come with trade-offs.

Discover the benefits for real-world testing, like improved performance under LED lights and with fast-moving subjects. Explore what's new with cameras like the Sony A9 III and how it handles sports photography, wildlife, and video capture.

I also discuss key drawbacks, including lower dynamic range, potential noise, and whether global shutter fits your gear needs.

Whether you're a filmmaker, sports photographer, or simply curious about photography technology, this video will help you decide if a global shutter suits your creative workflow.