Celebrating Women in Photography: Leica Announces Winners of the 6th Annual Leica Women Foto Project Award

On this International Women’s Day, Leica Camera proudly unveils the winners of the sixth annual Leica Women Foto Project Award. This year’s theme, Unity Through Diversity, asked photographers to explore the power of connection in times of division, all through the lens of the feminine perspective.

Honoring Visionary Talent

Four remarkable photographers—Priya Suresh Kambli (USA), Jennifer Osborne (Canada), Koral Carballo (Mexico), and Anna Neubauer (UK)—have been selected as this year’s awardees. Chosen by a distinguished panel of judges that includes award-winning photojournalists and esteemed contributors to the photography world, these artists have demonstrated exceptional storytelling through their work. Each winner will receive a Leica SL3 camera, a Vario-Elmarit-SL 24-70mm f/2.8 ASPH lens, and a USD 10,000 cash prize to support their photographic endeavors.

Looking Ahead: Leica Women Foto Project Joins the Prestigious LOBA

As Leica Camera celebrates the 100th anniversary of the groundbreaking Leica I, it also announces an exciting evolution for the Leica Women Foto Project. Starting in 2026, the award will become an integral part of the world-renowned Leica Oskar Barnack Award (LOBA), a prestigious competition held annually at Leica World in Wetzlar, Germany.

Karin Rehn-Kaufmann, Art Director and Chief Representative of Leica Galleries International reflects on this milestone:

The Leica Women Foto Project continues to inspire photographers with individuality and storytelling. The awardees bring forward unique perspectives that challenge and engage audiences worldwide. We are thrilled to integrate this initiative into LOBA as an independent category, further strengthening our commitment to recognizing female talent in photography.

Showcasing the 2024 Awardees

Priya Suresh Kambli (USA) – Archive as Companion



Priya Suresh Kambli

Kambli’s deeply personal work revisits her family archive, merging photography with the migrant experience. Inspired by vernacular hand-painted Indian studio portraits, she reimagines her family’s visual history, exploring themes of identity, memory, and belonging. Through her artistic interventions, she crafts a poignant dialogue between past and present, loss and reconnection.

Jennifer Osborne (Canada) – Fairy Creek

Jennifer Osborne

Osborne’s compelling photo essay captures the heart of the Fairy Creek protests in British Columbia, where activists fought to protect old-growth forests. Her imagery offers an intimate look at the courage and solidarity of individuals who camped in makeshift blockades to defend these ancient trees. Her work immortalizes this powerful environmental movement, emphasizing the lasting impact of their struggle.

Koral Carballo (Mexico) – Blood Summons (La Sangre Llama)

Koral Carballo

Carballo’s work intertwines photography and oral history, uncovering the search for identity among Afro-descendant and mestizo communities in Veracruz, Mexico. Blood Summons is both a personal and collective exploration of historical injustices and the call for connection and reparation, urging viewers to reflect on their own ancestral ties.

Anna Neubauer (UK) – Ashes from Stone

Anna Neubauer

Neubauer’s ongoing documentary project redefines beauty, strength, and identity by highlighting individuals who defy societal norms. Through striking portraits, she amplifies the voices of marginalized communities, challenging traditional ideals and fostering a deeper understanding of diversity and empowerment.

Empowering Women Through Visual Storytelling

The Leica Women Foto Project has played a pivotal role in broadening the reach of visual narratives by providing grants and partnerships with organizations such as Women Photograph, Women Street Photographers, and Photoville. By supporting women in photography, Leica continues to champion diverse perspectives and strengthen the power of storytelling.

For more information on the 2025 Leica Women Foto Project Award, visit Leica Women Foto Project. Also see our story about the 100 Years of Leica.

Mentioned in this Article