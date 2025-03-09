Nikon Film and Photo Contest 2025: Final Call for Entries

The Nikon Film and Photo Contest is nearing its deadline, with submissions closing on March 16, 2025. Photographers and filmmakers eager to participate are encouraged to submit their work before the final cut-off next week.

Each year, Nikon hosts this prestigious competition to celebrate the talent of photographers and filmmakers from around the world. Open to both professionals and amateurs, participants can compete in one of two photography categories—Single Photo or Photo Story—or submit their work in the Film and Super-Short Film categories. This year’s theme, “Inspire,” challenges entrants to create impactful visuals that evoke emotion and creativity.

Past winners have included remarkable works such as Austin Garcia’s "Tears in The Rain", which won the grand prize in the 2022-2023 contest. His striking image captured a deeply emotional moment of a child during the Higantes Festival. Another notable winner, Annamaria Bruni, was recognized for "Greeting to the Sun", a heartfelt tribute to her homeland, Egypt, that beautifully depicted everyday life.

About the Competition

Launched in 1969, the Nikon Film and Photo Contest has grown into one of the world’s most prestigious photography competitions. The 2023 edition saw over 35,000 participants from 180 countries submitting more than 70,000 entries.

In celebration of its 40th edition, the contest was officially renamed the “Nikon Film and Photo Contest”, reinforcing the equal importance of both photography and filmmaking. Additionally, the contest’s logo was redesigned to reflect its concept - “a place where works created from diverse perspectives come together.”

For 2025, a new Short Film category has been introduced, allowing filmmakers to submit longer works with greater creative freedom.

Panel of Judges

Entries will be evaluated by a distinguished panel of industry professionals, led by Sarah Leen, the first female Director of Photography for National Geographic magazine and National Geographic Partners.

“I am honored to return as the lead judge for the 2024-2025 Nikon Film and Photo Contest. Last year, I was deeply impressed by the exceptional quality of both photographs and films. For this edition, we are looking forward to powerful visual storytelling that inspires and connects people across cultures,” said Leen.

The list of judges can be viewed from the Nikon Film and Photo Contest website.

This Year's Prizes

Winners will be awarded Nikon’s latest imaging gear:

Grand Prize: A Nikon Z8 camera, a Nikkor Z lens, and 500,000 Japanese Yen.

Excellence Awards: Two winners in each category will receive a Nikon Z6 III and a Nikkor Z lens.

Special Encouragement Awards: Three selected entries will be honored. Filmmakers will receive a Nikon Z50 II, a Nikkor Z lens, and video accessories, while photographers will receive a Nikon Z50 II and a Nikkor Z lens.

General Public Award: Determined by public votes, the recipient will be awarded a Nikon Z50 II and a Nikkor lens.

With the submission deadline fast approaching, aspiring photographers and filmmakers should take this opportunity to showcase their creativity on a global stage. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the Nikon Film and Photo Contest 2025!

“I encourage all photographers and filmmakers to submit their work,” head judge Sarah Leen said. “And not only for the chance to win exceptional prizes, but also for the opportunity to have their creations showcased to the public and members of our visual community. This could be a career-changing moment for you and your creative work.”