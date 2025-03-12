7Artisans to Release Three New Lenses in March - Specs and Preorder Information

7Artisans is set to release three new prime lenses this month, following the recent launch of the 75mm F/1.25 for the Leica M-mount in late February. According to Photo Rumors, the Chinese lens manufacturer is expected to unveil the AF 50mm F/1.8 L-mount, AF 35mm F/1.4 XF, and AF 27mm F/2.8 XF by the end of March. Insider sources have also revealed some key specifications for the 35mm F/1.4 XF and 27mm F/2.8 XF lenses.

The upcoming 7Artisans 35mm F/1.4 XF is designed to be ultra-light and portable, making it an ideal choice for photographers who need mobility without sacrificing performance. With a bright F/1.4 maximum aperture, this lens promises sharp, vibrant image quality, excellent low-light performance, and dreamy bokeh.

The lens is also equipped with an STM autofocus motor, providing millisecond-level focus response and supporting eye, face, and animal detection on compatible Fujifilm X-mount cameras. Given that 35mm on APS-C sensors is equivalent to 52mm on full-frame, this lens is expected to be a versatile option for street photography, nightscapes, and portraits.

List of upcoming 7Artisans lenses: 35mm f/1.4 XF, 27mm f/2.8 XF, and 50mm f/1.8 L:https://t.co/1uiurR9z4o pic.twitter.com/47BksDsL37 — Photo Rumors (@photorumors) March 9, 2025

While specific details for the AF 50mm F/1.8 L-mount remain scarce, it is expected to be similar to the AF 50mm F/1.8 models previously released for Nikon Z and Sony E mounts in 2024. If it follows the same design philosophy, users can anticipate a lightweight, high-performance prime lens suitable for portraits and everyday photography.

7Artisans AF 27mm F/2.8 XF: Budget-Friendly and Compact

Alongside the rumored lenses, 7Artisans has officially launched the AF 27mm F/2.8 XF for Fujifilm X-mount at a retail price of $129. Like the 35mm F/1.4, this lens boasts a compact and lightweight design, measuring 61mm x 42mm and weighing just 144 grams. The lens barrel is constructed from aviation-grade aluminum, ensuring durability while maintaining portability.

Autofocus is driven by an STM motor, offering fast, accurate, and nearly silent focusing. The AF system supports subject and eye detection on compatible Fujifilm cameras, enhancing its usability for portraits and action shots. With a minimum focusing distance of just 0.3m, this lens is well-suited for close-up shots and general photography.

On an APS-C sensor, the 27mm focal length translates to a 40mm equivalent on full-frame, positioning it as a versatile choice for street photography, portraiture, and everyday shooting. 7Artisans claims the lens delivers crisp details and vibrant colors, making it a strong contender in the budget prime lens category.

The 27mm F/2.8 XF features a simple optical design, consisting of 6 elements in 5 groups, and employs a six-bladed aperture for natural-looking background blur. Notably, the lens includes a USB-C port for firmware updates, ensuring long-term compatibility with new camera features and improvements.

Where To Buy the 7Artisans 27mm F/2.8 XF

The 7Artisans 27mm F/2.8 XF is already available for order through the company’s online store, while the 35mm F/1.4 XF and 50mm F/1.8 L-mount are expected to be announced by the end of March.