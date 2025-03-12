Sirui Rumored to Release the Aurora 85mm F/1.4 Full-Frame Lens in Canon and Leica Mounts

A recent report from Photo Rumors suggests that the Sirui Aurora 85mm F/1.4 autofocus full-frame lens may soon be available for additional camera mounts. Currently offered in Nikon Z, Sony E, and Fujifilm X mounts, the lens is rumored to be expanding to Leica L and Canon RF mounts, broadening its appeal to even more photographers.

If you’re unfamiliar with the lens, the Sirui Aurora 85mm F/1.4 is the company’s first autofocus full-frame lens, specifically designed as a portrait photography powerhouse. Sirui touts the lens as the “master of portrait,” promising exceptional sharpness, remarkable image resolution, and vibrant color reproduction.

One of its standout features is its compact and lightweight design. Compared to competitors like the Sony 85mm F/1.4 GM and the Sigma 85mm F/1.4 Art, the Sirui lens offers a more portable alternative. It measures just 80.3mm x 101.7mm and weighs a mere 540 grams, making it lighter than the Sigma 85mm F/1.4 Art, which comes in at 625 grams.

Despite its budget-friendly price of just $599—significantly lower than the $1,089 Sigma equivalent—the Aurora 85mm F/1.4 doesn’t compromise on features. It includes weather sealing for durability, a USB-C port for firmware updates, an AFL focus lock button, an AF/MF switch, an aperture ring, and a de-click switch for smooth aperture adjustments.Sirui’s optical design for the Aurora 85mm F/1.4 ensures outstanding image quality. The lens consists of 14 elements in nine groups, incorporating one aspherical lens, two extra-low dispersion elements, and three high refractive index glass elements. This arrangement effectively reduces chromatic aberration, minimizes ghosting and flare, and delivers high contrast and sharpness.

The autofocus system is driven by a stepper motor, providing fast, smooth, and near-silent focusing. The lens also supports subject and eye tracking on compatible cameras, making it an excellent choice for portrait photography. Additionally, with a minimum focusing distance of 0.85m, it excels in capturing detailed close-up portraits.

Reviews for the Sirui Aurora 85mm F/1.4 have been overwhelmingly positive, with photographers praising its impressive image quality, solid build, and excellent low-light performance. Given that it offers premium-level results at half the price of competing lenses, it has positioned itself as a compelling option for both amateur and professional photographers alike.

Where to Buy the Sirui Aurora 85mm F/1.4

The Sirui Aurora 85mm F/1.4 lens is currently available for purchase through the company’s official website and major retailers such as B&H and Amazon at a discounted price of just $499.

