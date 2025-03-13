Meike Introduces the AF 85mm F/1.8 Pro for Fujifilm X-Mount

Hong Kong-based lens manufacturer Meike has officially launched its latest budget-friendly portrait lens, the AF 85mm F/1.8 Pro, for Fujifilm X-mount cameras. This new addition to Meike’s growing lineup of autofocus lenses aims to deliver high-resolution images and smooth, creamy bokeh, making it an attractive option for portrait photographers. It follows the release of the AF 55mm F/1.8 Pro, which debuted in October 2024.

Priced at just $339, the Meike AF 85mm F/1.8 Pro offers an impressive set of features for its cost. Autofocus is powered by an STM motor, ensuring fast, accurate, and silent focusing. The lens has a minimum focusing distance of 0.85m, making it well-suited for close-up portraits and detailed shots.

The optical construction consists of 11 elements arranged in 8 groups, incorporating two extra-low dispersion (ED) lenses, three high-refractive index glass elements, and an ultra-high refraction element. These components, along with a double-sided multilayer coating, work together to minimize chromatic aberrations, reduce ghosting and flaring, and enhance image sharpness. The lens also features a 9-bladed aperture, which contributes to its smooth and aesthetically pleasing bokeh.

While it lacks some of the advanced control switches found on more expensive lenses, it does include a clicked aperture ring and an AF/MF switch for manual focus adjustments. The manual focus ring is large with deep grooves, providing a comfortable grip for precise focusing.

Meike Pro Series 85mm f/1.8 autofocus lens for Fujifilm X-mount released:https://t.co/kqMgAbQQPZ pic.twitter.com/o2OccxJ1e9 — Photo Rumors (@photorumors) March 11, 2025

Designed to be lightweight and portable, the lens weighs just 389 grams and is constructed from high-quality plastic. It uses a standard 62mm filter thread and includes a USB-C port for firmware updates. A rubber gasket on the lens mount offers some protection against dust and moisture, though the lens itself is not fully weather-sealed.

With its 85mm focal length, the lens is well-suited for portraits and event photography. Its bright F/1.8 aperture allows for excellent low-light performance, making it ideal for indoor shoots and night portraits.

The new X-mount version shares the same optical design as its counterparts for Sony E, Nikon Z, and Leica L mounts. Based on feedback from existing users, the lens delivers strong performance at its price point. A comparable alternative is the Viltrox AF 85mm F/1.8 XF II, which is priced slightly higher at $399.

Where to Buy the Meike AF 85mm F/1.8 Pro

The Meike AF 85mm F/1.8 Pro is now available for purchase directly from Meike’s official website for $339.