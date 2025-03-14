Major Camera Releases from Canon, Nikon, and Fujifilm Expected Soon

With the annual National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) trade show in Las Vegas approaching, fresh rumors suggest that Canon, Nikon, and Fujifilm are preparing to unveil new cameras in the coming months.

Canon’s Upcoming Mirrorless Cameras

Canon, which recently claimed the top spot in the mirrorless camera market, is rumored to be expanding its lineup with two new models. According to Canon Rumors, the company will be adding to its "V" series with the release of the Canon EOS R50 V, an entry-level mirrorless camera aimed at both photography and videography enthusiasts. Expected to feature the same 24.2-megapixel APS-C sensor found in the current R50, the R50 V will have a redesigned, compact body similar in size to the EOS M6 Mark II. Priced around $650, it is expected to compete with models like the Nikon Z30.

Canon is also rumored to be working on a more advanced model, the Canon RV. While specific specs remain under wraps, the RV is touted as a "more capable camera" than the R50 V, suggesting a potential upgrade in sensor performance and autofocus capabilities. Leaked images reveal an articulating screen, a cooling system, a power zoom lens, a zoom lever near the shutter button, a top mode dial, a rear control dial, and a dedicated REC button. This positions the RV as a direct competitor to the Sony ZV-E10 Mark II, which retails for around $1,000.

A Retro-Styled Canon Camera in the Works

Canon is reportedly set to launch a retro-inspired mirrorless camera, the EOS RE-1, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the classic Canon AE-1. Slated for release in late 2025 or early 2026, the EOS RE-1 is expected to adopt a vintage design while incorporating modern mirrorless technology. Popular photography YouTuber Jared Polin speculates that the RE-1 will feature vintage-style control dials and share specifications with either the EOS R6 Mark II or R8. The estimated price for this nostalgic yet high-tech camera is around $2,000.

Nikon Gears Up for the Z5 II

Over at Nikon, anticipation is building for the release of the Nikon Z5 II, expected to arrive in May 2025. The original Nikon Z5, now five years old, is due for an upgrade, and rumors suggest that the Z5 II will incorporate features from the Nikon Zf while also benefiting from newer technology found in the Z6 III. While full specifications are still unknown, we are hoping that it will have the autofocus system of the Z6 III paired with the 24-megapixel full-frame sensor of the Zf.

The Nikon Z5II camera is rumored/expected around May this year:https://t.co/0vkRxkN1MG — Nikon Rumors (@nikonrumors) March 6, 2025

Fujifilm Teases the GFX100RF Medium Format Rangefinder

Fujifilm is preparing to introduce its latest medium format rangefinder camera, the GFX100RF, during the X Summit in Prague on March 20, 2025. The company has already teased the upcoming event, hinting at the arrival of this highly anticipated model.

The GFX100RF is expected to feature a 100-megapixel medium format sensor paired with a fixed 35mm F4 lens (which offers a 28mm equivalent focal length on full-frame sensors). Unlike the popular X100 series, the GFX100RF will include an electronic viewfinder (EVF) but will forgo the hybrid optical/electronic viewfinder. The camera is expected to be available in both silver and black, with a retail price of approximately $5,000.

With Canon, Nikon, and Fujifilm all set to introduce new cameras, 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting year for photographers and videographers alike. Whether you're looking for a budget-friendly mirrorless option, a high-performance full-frame camera, or a cutting-edge medium format rangefinder, these upcoming releases are sure to offer something for everyone. Stay tuned for official announcements in the coming months.