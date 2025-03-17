Canon EOS R5 and R5 II Overheating Solved With SmallRig Cooling Fan

Canon's EOS R5 and R5 Mark II are excellent hybrid cameras with some of the best video specs in the class, but they are prone to occasional overheating. SmallRig, a maker of photography and videography accessories, has released an external fan for the R5 and R5 Mark II.

Fixing Overheating in Canon EOS R5 and CANON EOS R5 II

SmallRig says the new setup will eliminate overheating, especially for the older R5, which was more prone to heat issues during extended shooting. It looks like a "there, I fixed it" solution," but it eliminates the Achilles heel of the Canon EOS R5 series. The fan unit attaches to the back of the Canon R5 and R5 II with a single click and can be easily removed when shooting in cooler conditions.

The simply-named Cooling Fan for Canon R5 features a 7000 RPM fan with dual speed modes for different amounts of heat dissipation. The integrated mounting bracket will also work with other Canon and Sony models, though it was designed primarily for the heat issues found in the R5.

The Canon R5 Mark II is a video powerhouse, capable of capturing Raw 12-bit DCI 8K and DCI 4K and 4:2:2 10-bit via HDMI in DCI 4K and UHD 4K. In warm conditions, capturing processor-intensive high-bitrate footage can occasionally lead to overheating.

For wedding videographers, who often have to set up their camera outdoors in the sun, the SmallRig Cooling Fan for Canon R5 can help mitigate or eliminate overheating issues.

Pricing And Where to Buy the Cooling Fan for Canon R5

The Cooling Fan for Canon R5 is available on the SmallRig website for $59.99