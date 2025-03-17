DJI Mavic 4 Pro with RC Track Teaser Image Leaks Online

The DJI Mavic 4 Pro has been at the center of multiple leaks on social media, with everything from promotional images to flight test photos surfacing online. Alongside these visuals, the rumored specifications of DJI’s upcoming flagship drone have also been shared.

In the latest development, a TikTok user posted sample images taken with the Mavic 4 Pro, including screenshots from a zoom test. The images indicate significant improvements in zoom quality, with the drone reportedly capable of up to 24x zoom. However, it remains unclear where the optical zoom ends and digital zoom begins.

According to a new report from DroneXL, DJI may be integrating the rumored RC Track controller as an enhanced feature for the Mavic 4 Pro. Initially, DJI had put the RC Track on hold due to safety concerns, as some beta-test users reportedly experienced crashes. However, Jasper Ellens, a well-known source for DJI leaks, suggests that DJI has resolved these safety issues and plans to include the RC Track in the Mavic 4’s feature set. A leaked image even shows the Mavic 4 linked to the RC Track through a smartphone app, further reinforcing these claims.

DJI RC Track Returns: Enhanced Features Teased for Upcoming Mavic 4https://t.co/Lmc3ngvvwe — DJI Rumors (@djirumor) March 14, 2025

DJI Mavic 4 Pro Expected Specifications

Industry insiders suggest the Mavic 4 Pro will feature a 4/3-inch image sensor paired with an F/2.0 lens, capable of recording in 6K at 60 frames per second and 4K at 120 frames per second. The sensor reportedly has a dual native ISO (400 and 1,200) and a 14-stop dynamic range, enhancing image clarity in various lighting conditions. Additionally, the drone is said to include a stepless electronic ND filter ranging from ND4 to ND64.

With the O4+ image transmission system, the Mavic 4 is expected to offer an impressive 40-kilometer range. Its gimbal can rotate to accommodate vertical shooting, with a tilt range from -90° to +80°. A special Cine version of the drone will reportedly include a built-in 2TB solid-state drive for expanded storage.

A leaked image of the DJI Mavic 4 Pro reveals its final design ahead of the rumored April 20 launch.



Key features include new aerodynamic propellers and potential LiDAR integration.



More leaks expected soon.



(1/2) pic.twitter.com/pv3v539z9I — DJI Rumors (@djirumor) March 16, 2025

DJI Mavic 4 Pro Expected Price and Availability

Battery performance is another highlight, as the Mavic 4 is said to feature a 6654mAh battery, allowing for a maximum flight time of 51.9 minutes. It will support 240W USBPD3.1 fast charging and come with two charging adapter options: 100W and 240W. Weighing approximately 1044 grams, the drone may be subject to varying regulations depending on location.

As for pricing, the DJI Mavic 4 Pro is expected to retail at approximately €2200 (around $2,400), with an anticipated release in April 2025.

The DJI Mavic 3 is available from online retaillers at a price of around $2200.