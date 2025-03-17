Viltrox to Officially Announce AF 135mm F/1.8 LAB for Nikon Z on March 19th

The wait is almost over—Viltrox is set to officially announce the AF 135mm F/1.8 LAB for Nikon Z on March 19th. This news comes via a teaser image shared by Nikon Rumors, confirming that the highly anticipated lens is just days away from its official debut.

The Sony E-mount version of this lens has already received stellar reviews, with photographers praising its exceptional sharpness across the frame, even when used wide open at f/1.8. It also boasts minimal chromatic aberration and distortion, further solidifying its reputation as a well-designed optical performer.

When compared to the Sony 135mm F/1.8 GM, the Viltrox AF 135mm F/1.8 LAB holds its own in terms of image quality. However, due to its all-metal construction and optical design, it is slightly larger and heavier. That said, its competitive pricing at $899 makes it a compelling alternative to Sony’s 135mm GM, which retails for $2,099.

With the release of the Nikon Z-mount variant, the Viltrox 135mm LAB will also go head-to-head with Nikon’s own Z 135mm F/1.8 S Plena. While the Nikon lens delivers slightly sharper images when shot wide open, it comes at a significantly higher price—over 2.5 times more expensive than the Viltrox. Given the Viltrox’s outstanding optical performance, low distortion, and minimal fringing, it stands as a strong alternative for budget-conscious photographers who demand high quality.

What we really love about the Viltrox AF 135mm F/1.8 LAB is its impressive set of controls. The lens includes an AF/MF switch, a focus limiter, two customizable function buttons, an aperture ring, and even a built-in customizable LCD. Additionally, it is weather-sealed, allowing photographers to shoot confidently in challenging conditions.

Should You Buy the Viltrox AF 135mm F/1.8 LAB for Nikon Z?

If you’ve been considering the Nikon Z 135mm F/1.8 S Plena, it may be worth waiting for the Viltrox AF 135mm F/1.8 LAB. This lens offers superb image quality, a feature-rich design, and incredible value for money. It is a fantastic option for portrait, sports, and event photographers looking for a high-performance telephoto prime without the premium price tag.

Where to Buy the Viltrox AF 135mm F/1.8 LAB

The Viltrox AF 135mm F/1.8 LAB will be available for purchase through major retailers such as Adorama, Amazon, and B&H. International customers can also order it via Pergear and the official Viltrox online store.