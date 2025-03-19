SmallRig Unveils Gimbal Control Wheels for DJI RS Series

Camera accessory maker SmallRig has introduced the Gimbal Control Wheels for the DJI RS Series, offering an affordable and feature-packed solution for videographers looking to achieve precise gimbal control.

Designed for remote operation, the Gimbal Control Wheels is compatible with the DJI RS 2, RS 3 Pro, RS 4, and RS 4 Pro. The system features two large wheels for controlling the Pitch and Tilt axes, while a smaller knob manages the Roll axis. Additionally, users can toggle a switch to adjust the TRP function’s position, enhancing flexibility.

For further customization, the Direction Lever allows users to set the rotation direction of each axis according to their preference. The unit also features Speed and Smoothness Knobs, enabling precise adjustments to movement speed and rotation fluidity, making it adaptable to different shooting scenarios.

A Mode Button lets users switch follow modes on the gimbal remotely, while holding the button for two seconds enables channel switching. The Recenter Button quickly resets the gimbal to its default position, ensuring seamless operation.

The Gimbal Control Wheels can be powered via a Sony NP-F series battery or through USB-C, offering versatility in power options. The system includes a Quick Release Tripod base for fast attachment and a Multi-Expandable Top Mount, allowing for the integration of additional accessories like external monitors. Despite its robust capabilities, the unit remains lightweight at just 2.8 kg, making it an excellent choice for on-the-go shooting.

Where to Buy the SmallRig Gimbal Control Wheels

The SmallRig Gimbal Control Wheels is priced at $899 and are available for purchase directly from SmallRig’s official website.