Sony Teases A New Camera To Launch March 26

Today, on their YouTube channel, Sony teased a small camera to be announced on March 26th. The tease shared no other information. It's likely a global shutter video camera, as Sony currently offers the a9 III with a global shutter but no video cameras featuring this technology, despite its groundbreaking potential for cinema.

While some of the rumor sites are speculating this will be a new camera, to us the images look more like this will be a sensor replacement unit for the Sony Venice. That would allow current Venice users to upgrade to a global shutter without the need to buy a new model.

Here's the tease video.

To learn more about what a global shutter is, see this story and watch this video from our editor David Schloss.

We'll follow up with the details of this new camera as soon as the news drops. If it is a global shutter cinema camera, the benefits ar eliminating rolling shutter issues and offering smoother images in fast-action photography and videos. What we do know from the tease, global shutters are a game changer—but they come with trade-offs. It remains to be seen how Sony deals with the trade offs.