Viltrox E-Z AF Adapter Now Available for Purchase

The highly anticipated Viltrox E-Z AF Adapter is now in stock at major retailers, offering Nikon mirrorless camera users an affordable way to expand their lens choices. This innovative adapter enables full autofocus support when using Sony E-mount lenses on Nikon Z-mount cameras, providing seamless integration between systems.

At just 4mm thick, the adapter maintains a slim and lightweight profile, ensuring it doesn’t add unnecessary bulk to your camera setup. It supports full EXIF data transmission, allowing photographers to retain complete camera and lens communication, including aperture control either via the camera body or directly on the lens.

Autofocus performance is fast and reliable, with support for subject detection, making it easier to track and capture sharp images. The adapter also maintains optical stabilization, whether through in-body stabilization (IBIS) or lens-based stabilization, effectively minimizing camera shake for sharper results.

Constructed from high-quality copper, the Viltrox E-Z Adapter is both durable and resistant to corrosion. Its precision engineering ensures perfect lens alignment and an anti-vignetting design allows for full light transmission to the sensor. Additionally, a USB-C port is included for future firmware updates, ensuring continued compatibility and performance improvements.

A key highlight of the adapter is its anti-slip gear ring design, providing a secure grip for effortless lens changes. Initial reviews have been overwhelmingly positive, with users praising its autofocus speed and accuracy. Compared to the Megadap ETZ 21 Pro adapter, the Viltrox E-Z AF delivers faster focusing and subject recognition at a fraction of the cost—making it a compelling option for budget-conscious photographers.

Where to Buy the Viltrox E-Z AF Adapter

The Viltrox E-Z AF adapter is now available for purchase from B&H, Amazon, and the official Viltrox online store for just $99.