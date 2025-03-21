SmallRig Announces the 9-in-1 CFexpress Photography Dock

SmallRig has officially introduced the 9-in-1 CFexpress Photography Dock, a powerful all-in-one solution designed to streamline data handling for photographers and filmmakers. Available in two versions—CFexpress Type A and CFexpress Type B—this new docking station enhances connectivity, data transfer speeds, and overall workflow efficiency.

Key Features and Specifications

The 9-in-1 Photography Dock integrates multiple ports for seamless data transfer and device connectivity:

CFexpress (Type A or Type B), UHS-II SD, and microSD 4.0 card readers Supports 10Gbps maximum transfer speed via USB 3.2 Gen 2 Simultaneous reading of multiple memory cards Can transfer 1GB of data in just one second

Versatile Connectivity Options: 1x 10Gbps USB-C port 2x 5Gbps USB-A ports 1x 4K@30Hz HDMI port 1x Gigabit Ethernet port 1x 100W PD-IN port for fast charging

High-Speed Network & Power Capabilities: The Gigabit Ethernet port ensures fast and stable internet connectivity 100W PD interface delivers 90W output, supporting high-performance laptops



Designed for Efficiency and Portability

SmallRig includes a 50cm dual-head USB-C cable with 10Gbps data transfer support, making it easy to connect to external drives and other peripherals. The independent dock design allows for the use of various cable lengths, keeping workspaces organized.

Weighing just 195 grams and measuring 121.9 x 56.9 x 17mm, the dock is ultra-portable yet packed with functionality. It features a fin-ray bionic design for efficient heat dissipation and independent interfaces to prevent data bottlenecks. A Status Light Indicator for each card reader port provides real-time feedback on data transfer activities.

A Must-Have for Photographers and Videographers

For professionals using laptops with limited ports—like my MacBook M2 Pro which has only two USB-C/Thunderbolt ports—this docking station is a game-changer. It eliminates the need for multiple adapters by combining a CFexpress reader, USB-C hub, and power delivery system in one sleek device. Whether transferring data from memory cards, external SSDs, or streaming 4K video, the 9-in-1 CFexpress Photography Dock ensures a seamless and secure workflow.

Where to Buy the SmallRig 9-in-1 CFexpress Photography Dock

The SmallRig 9-in-1 CFexpress Photography Dock is available for $89.99 from the SmallRig online store, as well as major retailers like B&H and Amazon.