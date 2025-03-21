SmallRig Unveils Camera Cage for Panasonic S1R II

The Panasonic S1R II has been making waves since its release, particularly for its impressive filmmaking capabilities. To complement this powerhouse, SmallRig has introduced a versatile Camera Cage system designed to enhance videography performance.

Photographers and filmmakers can choose from three options: a standard camera cage, a cage designed for use with a battery grip, and a comprehensive cage kit. Each variation offers a flexible mounting system, allowing users to customize their setup for a professional-grade rig.

Key Features of the SmallRig Camera Cage for Panasonic S1R II

The basic SmallRig Camera Cage maximizes the S1R II’s filmmaking potential with:

Multiple accessory mounting points

Two HawkLock H21 Quick Release NATO Rails

Dual HawkLock H18 Cold Shoe Mounts

Arca-Type Quick Release Base, compatible with DJI gimbals and Arca-Swiss tripods

Crafted from a combination of aluminum alloy and stainless steel, the cage is both lightweight and durable. It also features an Anti-Twist Three-Point Locking System, ensuring a secure fit for the camera.

For users operating the S1R II with the DMW-BG1 or BG2 battery grip, SmallRig has designed an extended cage that offers the same durability and mounting options as the standard version while accommodating the larger battery setup.

Additionally, SmallRig’s Camera Cage Kit includes a HawkLock H21 NATO clamp top handle, providing extra mounting points for essential accessories like microphones, monitors, and external lights.

Where to Buy the SmallRig Camera Cage for the Panasonic S1R II

The SmallRig Camera Cage is also compatible with other Panasonic models, including the S5 II, S5 IIX, and G9 II.

Standard Camera Cage – $69.99

Camera Cage with Battery Grip Support – $109

Camera Cage Kit (Includes Top Handle) – $129.99

All three variations are available for purchase via SmallRig’s official website, B&H, and Amazon.